Scott Disick Threatens Kourtney Kardashian and Her Boyfriend in Disturbing ‘KUWTK’ Exchange

Scott Disick showed fans his dark side in the newest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, threatening ex Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend in a disturbing exchange.

Upon hearing that Kourtney would be going to Cannes Film Festival with boyfriend model Younes Bendjima, Scott sends her a series of abusive texts.

“Your little friend is going to get beat up every single day when you’re there,” Scott said in a message Kourtney reads to sister Khloe Kardashian. “Enjoy yourself walking around. You better watch your back.”

He then tells Kourtney she is “the love of [his] life.”

“I’m like, hold up, I’m so confused,” Kourtney says to Khloe. “I will actually never speak to you again with your threats you psychopath.”

Shocked, Khloe notes to her sister that when Scott is angry and acting out, he can get to a “dark and twisted” place.

“I really hope he was out of his right mind,” Kourtney says.

Scott and Kourtney have been broken up since 2015, but co-parent their three children and are shown talking pretty regularly on the E! show. While Kourtney has appeared to be thriving post break up, Scott has been shown in somewhat of a spiral, especially around the time this episode was filmed in May.

In the past, Scott has been open about his substance abuse problems and depression.

Later, in a confessional interview, a worn-down looking Scott says he was “part joking, part serious” when he sent those messages to his ex.

“There’s a lot of anger, like it’s really real, us not being together,” he said, adding, “I let it get way too out of hand.”

When confronted about his threats by Khloe, Scott said he was acting like a “hothead,” but that he wouldn’t regret expressing his feelings.

“It’s just hard,” he said. “I never thought I’d go through anything like this.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on E!.