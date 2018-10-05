Scott Disick Says He ‘Doesn’t Like Looking’ at Kim Kardashian in New ‘KUWTK’ Sneak Peek

Scott Disick slammed Kim Kardashian West’s judgmental comments about the family’s looks on the latest Keeping Up With the Kardashians preview.

In a clip from Sunday’s all-new episode, Disick and Kris Jenner discuss facelifts and plastic surgery, starting with Jenner after revealing she wants to pay for her best friend, Sheila Kolker’s face lift.

“When I had my face done that was really a hard thing for me to go through. And who was there every single step of the way? Sheila,” Jenner says in the confessional after running the idea past Disick, Entertainment Tonight reports. “It just occurred to me, she’s wanted to do this for years, but this is just not something she would do. I want to do this for her and be there for her like she’s always been there for me.”

The Jenner matriarch then adds how “excited” she is to do this for her friend.

“I want to jump up and down… It’s just she’s been such an amazing friend and she’s just always there for me,” Jenner tells Disick, who shares three children with her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian.

Disick interjects, however, wondering if gifting someone plastic surgery would actually be a good idea.

“I mean even though it’s really a sweet gesture, are you at all nervous that you could offend her in any way?” he asks. “Is it like, ‘Hey, your face looks old’? Just think about it.”

Jenner starts to second guess her idea, telling him that he is “making me feel like this is a mistake and all I’m really trying to do is show her how much I love her.”

“Listen, if you told me that I needed something done, even if I didn’t, I would definitely go stare at whatever that was,” Disick adds, before Jenner says, “Kim does it to me 24/7.”

“Kim does it to everybody in the world!” Disick fires back. “She catches everything.”

“I don’t even really like looking at Kim because sometimes she’s like…” Disick adds as he mimics Kardashian looking at someone with a judgmental face.

“It’s scary, right?” Jenner agrees. ‘She’ll stare at us.”

“‘Is that a pimple right there?’ he says mimicking her. “And I’m like, ‘I-I-I don’t know.’”

Despite the diss, Kardashian and Disick have a lot of love for each other, despite the drama he is currently going through with his ex Kourtney. The couple recently fought in an episode of the series after Disick introduced his kids to his girlfriend Sofia Richie without clearing it with Kourtney first.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!