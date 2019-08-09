Scott Disick Making Things Right With His Family After ‘He Hit the Bottom’

Scott Disick is reportedly hoping to make things right with his family after “he hit the bottom.” Disick has been through personal struggles with substance issues while in the spotlight, which took a toll on his relationship with ex Kourtney Kardashian, as well as with his three children, which the two share. Now, Disick is coming back strong with the new E! reality series Flip It Like Disick, which will follow the 36-year-old as he buys homes to renovate and flip. His co-star in the series is TV personality/actress — and former pop star — Willa Ford, who spoke openly about the show with Us Weekly, as well as how Disick is approaching it.

“He’s been through a lot. I think he hit the bottom,” the 38-year-old Ford told the outlet exclusively during the Kershaw’s Challenge PingPong4Purpose fundraiser event at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles this week.

“I think he’s recognized the error in his ways, and now he’s just trying to make it up to his family and the people around him,” she added. “It’s a great story to be a part of.”

Ford traded in her life of music to become an interior designer, and she has built a well-respected and lucrative new career out of it.

“It was really scary to put myself back out there. I wasn’t sure what people would say or think, but I think people are taking it in a really awesome way,” Ford told Us Weekly of her new life. “The great thing about Scott is, actually, he’s always on my defense. He’s always telling [contractor] Miki [Mor] to calm down, and he always treats me with respect, so as long as that stays there, I’m good.”

In a separate interview with W Magazine, Ford went into more detail about how she changed job lanes and wound up doing interior design.

“I was not doing music anymore, and I was doing mostly acting. I started designing when I was in Dallas and found I had a knack for it, and started immersing myself in it even more,” she shared. “So when I came back to Los Angeles, I started doing friends and clients started coming from that.”

“At one point, I was on a film shoot and the producers approached me to say, ‘Hey, we bought a house together, we’d love for you to do it.’ It dawned on me that I was fulfilled in the need for creating art by designing these homes,” Ford added. “At that point, I started getting busy enough, and one thing led to the next and it became a bonafide firm within just a few years.”

Flip It Like Disick airs Sundays at 9 p.m.

