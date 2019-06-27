Scott Disick Hates How Khloe Kardashian Has Been ‘Burned by Men’ After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandals

✖

Scott Disick is fed up with the horrible luck Khloé Kardashian has had when it comes to dating. A source told Us Weekly that Disick, who dated Khloe's sister Kourtney Kardashian for nearly 10 years, has "always looked at Khloé as a sister and he's seen her been burned by men over the years and he hates that for her."

"Everyone had hoped that with Tristan being the father of her daughter, it would work out," the source added.

Kardashian, 35, welcomed her daughter, True, with Tristan Thompson in April 2018 amid a headline-making cheating scandal. The two remained together and in couples' therapy until this February when things came to an end after the Cleveland Cavaliers player was caught kissing Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.

"When the Jordyn Woods news came to light, it was just another in a long line of disappointing behavior and for Khloé, another failed relationship, though she would not call it a failure because it produced True and that has been the most joyous experience of her life," the source said, adding that Khloe's friendship with Disick has remained unaffected by his and Kourtney's 2015 breakup. The former couple continues to stay on friendly terms while they co-parent Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4.

"Scott has always had a soft spot for Khloé and she for him, despite any struggles that he may have had personally or with Kourtney and the family in the past," the source explained. "She was always there for him and in her time of need, he will always be there for her."

After some Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans wondered if the two had ever been romantically involved due to their closeness, the Revenge Body host put an end to those rumors last month when she replied to a follower who wrote, "Refuse to believe they've never shagged."

"The comment you made makes me feel sad for you," Khloe replied. "I feel sad for you because apparently you don't have relationships in your life that can be completely platonic. You don't have relationships where someone genuinely loves you and cares about you without wanting anything else besides a friendship."

She continued, "Scott and I are family. Our family (Scott included) have experienced a ton together and we love each other fiercely because of it all."