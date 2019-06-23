Scott Baio Reacts to Beth Chapman’s Coma: ‘Calling all Prayer Warriors’

Beth Chapman’s latest health scare has many rushing to send their thoughts and prayers to her in hopes of a speedy recovery. While details on her condition are scarce, many famous names have already sent out their feelings online.

This includes Scott Baio, the former sitcom star and friend of Chapman who recently received some kind words from the reality star. The Charles in Charge star responded to the news of Chapman’s coma by sending out a call for all “prayer warriors” to step up.

“Calling all prayer warriors for [Beth Chapman] & [Duane “Dog” Chapman]. Beth has been an inspiration to me and [Renee Baio],” the Happy Days star wrote.

Many heeded Baio’s call almost immediately, posting replies and messages aimed directly at Chapman.

“Yes, she is a very inspiring woman,” one user wrote. “I think she is right up there with Mother Teresa, and Elenor Roosevelt!”

“I used to watch Dog the Bounty Hunter all the time. I could tell they had hearts of gold and I will definitely pray for Beth and her family,” another wrote.

“Prayers are being sent!!!!” another added with three prayer emojis. “May God watch over you, comfort you and protect you! May God show you his grace and grant you recovery and health. AMEN.”

Baio’s call for prayers comes shortly after Chapman sent her own well wishes to Baio’s wife Renee. She is battling chronic microvascular brain disease, prompting Chapman to deliver some motivation to the TV star and his wife.

“Hoping Renee is feeling better I’m keeping her in my thoughts and prayers. Scott its a hard job to be a great husband and care giver. Keep it up you have no idea how much difference it really makes. God bless,” Chapman wrote.

The TV star responded with praise online, thanking Chapman and urging her to slay her disease.

“I’m happy to call [Beth Chapman] and her family, dear friends,” Baio wrote. “We hold her in our hearts and prayers as we too, follow her journey. Slay the Beast!”

Reports have indicated that Chapman’s medically induced coma stems from an emergency choking issue similar to the one she experienced back in April. While she was quickly in and out of the hospital at the time, this time seems more serious and may require more attention from medical professionals.

Her family was on their way to be by her side, including husband Dog and daughter Bonnie who was flying back to Hawaii from the mainland.