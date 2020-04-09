'Chrisley Knows Best' Fans React After Todd Chrisley Hospitalized With Coronavirus

Chrisley Knows Best fans were sent reeling to learn Wednesday that Todd Chrisley had not only tested positive for coronavirus, but had been hospitalized for days at Vanderbilt University Medical Center due to the extreme COVID-19 symptoms he was experiencing. Breaking the news of his diagnosis on his podcast, Chrisley Confessions, alongside wife Julie Chrisley, Todd revealed he is largely feeling back to himself, but the remaining symptoms are "kicking my a—." Daughter Savannah Chrisley also weighed in on the diagnosis on her Instagram, revealing she has "never been so scared in my life." Keep scrolling to read what Todd and daughter Savannah had to say about the difficult last few weeks their family has been through as well as the fan reaction to their heartbreaking reveal.

Chrisley's Confession View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) on Apr 8, 2020 at 4:24pm PDT "Can we talk about this b— called corona?" Todd revealed during his podcast Wednesday. "I have been battling corona for three weeks. I was in the hospital for four and a half days, fever between 100 to 103 [degrees] and it has been the sickest I have ever been on this earth. Hopefully, I will get better every day, but as of right now, folks, I still am not clicking on all cylinders. I am probably about 70 to 75 percent of what I normally am, but that last 25 percent is kicking my a—."

Savannah's Reaction As her father made the news public, daughter Savannah, 22, took to her own Instagram page to share her experience over the last few weeks. "Dad was diagnosed with the coronavirus about 2.5 weeks ago..and I have never been so scared in my life," she wrote. "When everything started with COVID-19 I was like a lot of u...my mindset was 'Wash your hands, don’t touch people, and you’ll be ok...' BUT BOY HAS THAT IRRESPONSIBLE MINDSET CHANGED! When dad started getting sick I immediately started worrying...he and I are the worriers of the bunch. After a couple days mom and I talked him into going to urgent care...he went in and he was showing all symptoms of COVID-19 so they tested him."

Fighting backlash View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Apr 8, 2020 at 7:15pm PDT Fighting back against any backlash preemptively, Savannah continued, "Here in TN Vanderbilt was extremely prepared for testing and has testing at 15 or so of their walk in clinics. So before people say...'OH HE ONLY GOT TESTED BECAUSE HES A CELEBRITY...' u are WRONG! He went into an urgent care just like the rest of u would. After getting tested he went back home and stayed quarantined in his bedroom for 7 days and then his test came back..POSITIVE..when mom and I read that our hearts dropped."

Disease Progression Since testing positive, things have been difficult, Savannah confessed: "Dad's symptoms were worsening as days went on..finally at 3am on a Sunday he woke mom up saying he has to go to the ER..he couldn’t fight it any longer. When she got there they made her drop him off and leave because of all the strict guidelines. He stayed at Vanderbilt for 3 days and those were the hardest 3 days I think I’ve ever endured," she said. "I talk to my daddy 10x a day! He’s my bestfriend...I also never go to bed a single night without a 'Goodnight and I love you' text..and now my dad was sitting in a hospital room by himself and I had no idea how he was," she continued. "At one point I fell on my hands and knees and begged God to not take him..to not take my best friend..I would give everything I had if it meant keeping my daddy. I was so desperate that I dropped photos of our family off at the hospital and said "If he sees these I know he’ll keep fighting!'"

Sending a Message View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Apr 1, 2020 at 8:58am PDT Savannah concluded with a plea for her followers to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously and send love to those who are important to them. "So I guess the point of me telling u all this is so that u take it seriously...STAY HOME! SOCIAL DISTANCE! And most importantly..LOVE HARDER THAN EVER!" she wrote. "Life is so short. I also owe a HUGE THANK U to my friends [Dr. Charles Galanis] [Dr. Jacob Unger] for walking me through all the steps we needed to follow and continuously checking in on us. As well as the drs and nurses @ Vandy."

Well Wishes Savannah and Todd were flooded with well-wishes from their social media followers after revealing his diagnosis, with one fan writing on Todd's Instagram, "I hope you get well soon. If anyone can get through it, it’s you." "Todd I pray that you are on the mend from the Coronavirus," another commented. "I love you and your family so much." Another person wrote on Savannah's post, "I’m praying for your Dad and for your sweet family! God will see us through this!"