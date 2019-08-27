Savannah Chrisley Slams ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Amid Parents’ Tax Evasion Scandal

Savannah Chrisley is standing by her parents as she slams Bachelor Nation’s Robby Hayes and Josh Murray. The Bachelorette alum found themselves embroiled in the ongoing drama surrounding Todd and Julie Chrisley’s federal indictment for tax evasion due to their alleged hookups with estranged Chrisley Knows Best daughter Lindsie Chrisley, but Savannah claims they’re simply looking for more time in the spotlight.

In a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Savannah denies claims her older sister made to police in Georgia last month accusing dad Todd and brother Chase Chrisley of harassing her and threatening to release a sex tape starring her and Hayes if she didn’t lie about an “incident” sources told TMZ were related to their current legal issues.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I stand behind my mom and dad. I know how they’ve raised us and the values they taught us,” Savannah said in the video of the claims against her parents. “So, if they taught us those values, it means they have them themselves.”

“It’s extremely sad that someone is using a sex tape that doesn’t even exist in order to get five more minutes of fame,” Savannah added. “I just think it’s really funny that all these Bachelor stars are trying to get their five minutes of fame. If they don’t get it on that show, they find another way to get it.”

Despite Savannah’s claiming the tape doesn’t exist, Hayes himself confirmed last week that he and Lindsie had been captured on a security video having sex, denying that the “sex tape” was filmed with their knowledge or intention.

Savannah said of accusations her father would try to extort Lindsie over the tape, “If anything, he would try to help her, because that is something you should be embarrassed about. It’s extremely sad that my dad has a child of his that’s trying to make his life so miserable because she wasn’t on the show and didn’t get the attention that she wanted.”

After Todd and his wife pleaded not guilty to charges of tax evasion and other financial crimes earlier this month, he told E! News of the accusations against him, “[It’s] heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public.”

“We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016. Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me,” Todd alleged. “Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

Murray also responded to the allegations, telling ET, “I know Todd and his family are going through some tough times right now and I pray everything works out in their favor. They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter. I truly believe they are good people and I wish them the best in however they choose to go about their actions.”

Photo credit: Jason Kempin / Staff, Getty