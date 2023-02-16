Savannah Chrisley Reveals Her Father's 'Weird' Hair Transformation in Prison

Savannah Chrisley was shocked by her father's new locks. The Growing Up Chrisley star, 25, revealed on her podcast Unlocked that she recently visited her father, Todd Chrisley, in prison with her grandmother Nanny Faye. Having lost his ability to maintain his blond tresses, Savannah revealed that Todd's gray roots were showing. "I will say it's really weird seeing him with gray hair," she said. "Like, really weird. He's definitely used some color over the years, and now seeing him with gray hair. I'm like, 'Oh my gosh!'" Despite Savannah's concerns, the visit proved insightful as she gained a stronger sense of hope for her parents' future. "I never felt the presence of Jesus more than I have in that visiting room," she said. "Even visiting my dad, like, I know I have so much hope and so much restored strength that I'm like, 'This isn't the end,'" Savannah added on the Feb. 14 episode. "And I know that they're going through what they're going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change. Because whether this appeal works or not, they're still coming out with a story."

Additionally, Savannah reported how Todd and her mother, Julie Chrisley, are adapting to their new living situation. "My mom's in a facility that has no air, but yet, there are service dogs for the prison that are in a heated and cooled building because it's inhumane for them not to have air," she shared. "I read an executive order that [President Joe] Biden signed that said all federal inmates must be housed in environmentally friendly facilities," she continued. "And I'm like, 'OK, well, this is completely opposite of that." In November, a federal judge sentenced Todd, 53, and Julie, 50, to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud. After completing their respective sentences, Todd and Julie must serve 16 months of probation. Todd is serving a 12-year sentence in Florida, while Julie is serving a seven-year sentence in Kentucky.

As Todd and Julie appeal their case, Savannah takes care of her younger brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, a challenge she finds difficult. "The other night, I had a full-on breakdown. I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents and find her hair stuff," she said on her podcast Unlocked. "I just sat down on the floor and started crying." She added, "I am not my mother. How am I going to do this? I don't feel that I am worthy or capable enough of doing the job she's done for all her life." However, Savannah is reassured by Chloe that she is doing "a pretty good job."