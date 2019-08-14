Savannah Chrisley Posts ‘Family’ Instagram Photo Amid Tax Evasion Charges

Savannah Chrisley is paying tribute to her family amid her parents’ indictment for tax evasion. The 22-year-old reality star shared a portrait of her clan, including dad Todd Chrisley, mom Julie Chrisley, brother Chase Chrisley, niece Chloe, nephew Jackson and grandmother Faye Chrisley.

View this post on Instagram FAMILY ❤️ A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Aug 13, 2019 at 7:40am PDT

“FAMILY,” Savannah captioned the image with a red heart emoji. She disabled comments on the post, which came just a few hours before Todd and Julie were indicted on tax evasion charges in the Atlanta-Georgia Northern District.

The indictment came less than a day after Todd released an Instagram statement warning fans about the news and denying any criminal activity on his and his wife’s behalf.

In the post, he blamed an unidentified ex-employee who he claimed had stolen from his family, created fake documents and forged signatures.

“I’ve never talked about this publicly before, but there’s been a cloud hanging over Julie and me and our entire family for the past seven years. It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time,” he began the lengthy post.

He said he wouldn’t give specific details, but claimed the employee’s crimes “involved all kinds of really bad stuff like creating phony documents, forging our signatures and threatening other employees with violence if they said anything.”

“We even discovered that he illegally bugged our home,” Todd continued. “Needless to say, we fired the guy and took him to court — and that’s when the real trouble started. To get revenge, he took a bunch of his phony documents to the U.S. Attorney’s office and told them we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud. That got their attention all right, but once we had a chance to explain who he was and what he’d done to us, they realized it was all a bunch of nonsense and they sent him on his way.”

He maintained his and his wife’s innocence, writing, “We know we’ve done nothing wrong… I’m telling you all this now because we have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of. Not only do we know we’ve done nothing wrong, but we’ve got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it.”

Savannah commented on her father’s post, writing, “Thank you for being YOU! You have and always will be the glue that holds us all together. God has a much bigger plan for all of us and this is just part of it.”

Todd and Julie were indicted 11 counts of bank fraud and tax evasion. If they are convicted, the couple could face 30 years behind bars.

Photo credit: Jason Kempin / Staff / Getty