Savannah Chrisley Says She ‘Dodged a Bullet’ Breaking Up With This Ex

Savannah Chrisley is happily living the single life!

The Chrisley Knows Best cast member opened up about her recent breakup with NBA player Luke Kennard during a sit-down with E!’s Daily Pop.

Kennard and Chrisley broke up in August after a summer romance that included a trip to Cayman Islands for her 20th birthday, the photos of which have been deleted from Chrisley’s Instagram.

“Any breakup you go through is going to be hard,” she reflected, “Especially when it’s in the public eye and people are watching. I love putting things on social media, so it was all over social media.”

But the 20-year-old said she’s doing well after the breakup, hinting that there were specific reasons the couple parted ways in the end.

“I’m great today,” she said. “You live and you learn. I’ve learned a lot of things that I don’t want and that’s what relationships are for. You date people to figure out what you want and don’t want. Thankfully, I dodged a bullet on the last one!”

Right after the couple split, the reality TV daughter shared more about what led to the end of her relationship with the 21-year-old baller.

“The last 4 months I’ve been dating Luke have been great but as a young woman of faith I made the decision that with where Luke and I both are in our careers, it was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one,” Chrisley said in a statement to E! News.

“I was brought up to know my worth. I’m 20 now and so excited to live my life as beautifully as God intended. I will forever love the Kennard family,” she added.

Her father Todd Chrisley, who was sitting in with his daughter for the recent interview, said he was nervous about his daughter sharing such personal details with the world.

“I don’t think you should ever put all your business on the front porch for everybody to see,” her said. “I think that because of who she is, everything that she does is out there for the public to see.”

Chrisley Knows Best returns to the USA Network with new episodes this fall.