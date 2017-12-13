Savannah Chrisley Stresses Debuting Her Fashion Line on ‘Chrisley Knows Best’

Savannah Chrisley may be poised on the pageant stage, but she had a hard time dealing with nerves while premiering her clothing line in the season finale of Chrisley Knows Best.

In Tuesday’s finale, the whole Chrisley family travels down to Tampa, Florida for the launch of Savannah’s Faith Over Fear line. The stakes are high, not just for Savannah, but the Chrisley name, she says.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s really important that I sell out tomorrow, because it’s not just my reputation on the line,” she confesses.

Savannah and dad Todd Chrisley head straight to the Home Shopping Network studio for the 20-year-old to practice her pitch the next day, but the former pageant queen is having a tough time getting her lines out.

“I know my lines from front to back,” she says, “I don’t know why I can’t get the words out.”

Todd, standing on the sidelines, is having a hard time watching his oldest daughter stumble over her words.

“It’s rare to see Savannah struggling with anything, but you see your child struggling and you want to give them a gentle nudge and push them through it,” he tells the camera.

Later at dinner, Savannah admits to Nanny Faye that she’s nervous, and while her grandmother assures her that she’ll do fine, her dad expresses less confidence.

“She wasn’t as focused as I’d like her to have been,” he says. “I know there’s a lot of work we have to get done, so obviously I’m going to try and teach her as much as possible in the short time that we have.”

When Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley take Savannah in for some more practice, she breaks down, saying she feels a “huge amount of pressure” to sell all her products during her HSN presentation.

“I just feel like it’s all or nothing,” she says, choking back tears. “If I don’t sell out, I fail.”

Todd, shocked at how seriously Savannah is taking selling out, reminds Savannah that she’s the youngest person to present a product line on the channel, and that he’s never known her to be a quitter.

“Are you gonna quit if you don’t sell every single item you have tomorrow night?” he asks Savannah, who shakes her head no. “Then you didn’t fail.”

The pep talk helps Savannah, who says she’s going to “forget about the numbers and truly enjoy the experience.”

When she does go on-camera, the USA reality personality finds her stride, selling out a lot of her items.

“See Savannah,” brother Chase Chrisley tells his sister. “If you just practice what your preach, ‘Faith Over Fear,’ it all works out.”

Photo credit: Twitter/@bingbing_cktail