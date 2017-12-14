Savannah Chrisley Gives off ‘Barbie Doll’ Vibes in Sassy Photoshoot

Savannah Chrisley is living in a Barbie world.

The Chrisley Knows Best star showed off her fit figure in a photoshoot this week that is giving fans some seriously sassy vibes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On my way to the food!! ADIÓS! Makeup: @emily_jimison Hair: @thedryhousenashville ❤️ Styling: @thecannonmediagroup A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Dec 11, 2017 at 11:49am PST

“On my way to the food!! ADIOS,” the Faith Over Fear founder captioned a boomerang in which she flips her long blonde locks over her shoulder while sporting a fitted pink satin dress.

“You look like a Barbie Doll!” one fan commented.

“Barbie doll,” another added.

In another shot, she showed off her dewy skin and picture-perfect eyebrows.

Came here to stay ☺️😘 @emily_jimison @thedryhousenashville A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Dec 11, 2017 at 3:19pm PST

“Came here to stay,” she captioned the close-up.

The Chrisley daughter chronicled the launch of her clothing line in the season finale of Chrisley Knows Best Tuesday.

While the pageant queen normally has no problem in front of cameras, she couldn’t seem to get her lines down when practicing for the HSN launch.

“I know my lines from front to back,” she said, “I don’t know why I can’t get the words out.”

Later, talking to dad Todd Chrisley, she broke down about the pressure to sell out she felt she was under.

“I just feel like it’s all or nothing,” she said, choking back tears. “If I don’t sell out, I fail.”

After a pep talk from dad, the 20-year-old decided to enjoy the experience and found her stride, selling out a lot of her items.

“See Savannah,” brother Chase Chrisley told his sister. “If you just practice what you preach, ‘Faith Over Fear,’ it all works out.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @savannahchrisley