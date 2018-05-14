Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Shares Intimate Videos of Ex-Girlfriend Jen Harley Following Public Fight

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley might have had a public break-up, but it looks like the two are back on after he posted intimate videos on his Instagram Story on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Ortiz-Magro posted a video of Harley snoring in bed, with daughter Ariana in the bed with the couple. “Prank wars. Snoring so loud,” he captioned the clip. “I feel she’s the dog from ‘Little Nicky.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ortiz-Magro then posted another video from bed. “Sounds like a bear having an orgasm. She always says I snore,” he wrote in the caption.

The two were seen together in photos published by TMZ on May 11. They were in Las Vegas, with Harley pushing Ariana in a stroller and Ortiz-Magro wearing a T-shirt reading “No Regrets.”

Late last month, Ortiz-Magro and Harley broke up. The public breakup spilled over into their social media accounts, with Ortiz-Magro lobbing insults on his Instagram Story. On April 30, Harley also went live on Instagram with a physical altercation between the two.

“Note to self, can’t turn a natural born H—, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter,” he said in one video. He later added a poll, asking his fans, “If your significant other keeps sex videos of their ex, shouldn’t they show enough respect to delete them, esp after being in a new relationship for over a year.”

“Can’t turn a coke head into a father! Yeahhh buddy,” Harley replied.

Ortiz-Magro later apologized, writing, “I want to apologize for earlier to my fans and especially to [Harley] I acted out of my gut and not rationally. I should’ve never acted in such a manor [sic]. My deepest apologizes [sic].”

Days later, an insider told Us Weekly the two were back on speaking terms.

“They are on speaking terms and things are better than anyone could ever expect a couple days [after their split],” an insider told Us Weekly on May 3. “They have to be in order to coparent. Ronnie’s main priority is his daughter and that’s all he is concerned about at the moment – that she’s in the best situation.”

A source also told PEOPLE the argument broadcast on Instagram live was “blown out of proportion.”

“They are trying to work things out and co-parent,” the source told PEOPLE. “They’re splitting time with the baby and just want her to have the best life. He just wants to do the right thing for his daughter.”

Ortiz-Margo and Harley dated for a year before their split, and Ariana was born on April 3.

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.