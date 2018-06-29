Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Jen Harley Reportedly ‘Not the Monster’ Made out to Be

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex Jen Harley is facing charges of domestic battery after allegedly punching the Jersey Shore star and dragging him behind her car.

But there’s more to the story, a source close to Harley claimed in an interview with Hollywood Life on Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Things are not as they seem, and Jen definitely isn’t the monster she is being made out to be,” the person said, adding, “That is all I have to say on the matter.”

According to the police report obtained by TMZ Thursday, Harley claimed that she was driving while on their way home from a barbecue with 2-month-old daughter Ariana when Ortiz-Magro became aggressive and hit her a number of times.

She claimed that after she pulled over, took their daughter out of the car and tried to wave down other motorists for assistance. Police noted she had minor cuts and scratches, but decided that she had been the primary aggressor in the incident, and took her into custody under suspicion of domestic battery.

But as previously reported, things might have gone down quite a bit differently, and appears to be the version of events police based their charge off of. Harley allegedly hit Ortiz-Magro in the face between two to five times while driving. When Ortiz-Magro attempted to get out of the car, he was tangled in his seat belt, and dragged alongside the car when Harley took off, causing him to suffer serious road rash.

“Jen hit Ronnie in the face during the argument, and he asked [her to] pull over and let him out of the car,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She stopped, and Ronnie tried getting out and got caught in his seatbelt. Jen started driving away, dragging Ronnie. Ariana was in the car at the time in the back seat. … Ronnie’s face was bloodied and bruised, and he’s got a nasty road rash.”

The couple has a tumultuous relationship for sure. Since welcoming Ariana in April, the two engaged in a very public fight including accusations of infidelity and drug use on both sides.

Earlier this month, the two had another public physical altercation, suspending Jersey Shore Family Vacation filming after Harley confronted her ex, shoving and spitting on him.

“Ronnie and Jen have been fighting over their daughter,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Ronnie has been filming the show in Vegas the last couple of days and Jen wouldn’t tell him where their daughter is. She showed up to the hotel where they were filming. Jen lunged, spit and shoved Ronnie. Hotel security got involved, who then called the Las Vegas police department.”

Harley was released from jail after Sunday’s incident, and the District Attorney has yet to specify whether they plan to press charges.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jen Harley