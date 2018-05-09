Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Demands Paternity Test After Bitter Split From Jen Harley

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is questioning the paternity of his newborn daughter after he and baby Ariana’s mother split following a vicious social media fight.

The Jersey Shore personality and his ex Jen Harley welcomed their first child together on April 3, and spent their first few weeks as parents arguing publicly about cheating and drug use allegations.

Now, Ortiz-Magro is reportedly demanding proof that he is Ariana’s biological father, reported In Touch Wednesday.

“They had only been dating for a few months when Jen discovered she was pregnant,” a source close to the couple told the publication. “Pals are telling him to get a paternity test.”

The MTV personality is worth an estimated $3 million due to his role on several shows, including Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

“He will honor his commitment,” said the source, adding that there is no way he will change his mind about requiring the test. “He feels so angry and betrayed right now. He’s determined to go through with it.”

Problems for the couple began even prior to the birth of their child, with Ortiz-Magro cheating (or close to it) on Harley during the filming of the Jersey Shore reboot with a woman at the club.

It’s unclear what exactly went down behind closed doors between Ortiz-Magro and the woman he brought home from the club, but it may be more dramatic that he initially let on to Harley.

Soon after the episode in which his indiscretions aired, the two went in on each other on social media, with Ortiz-Magro claiming you can’t turn a “Hoe into a Housewife” on Instagram Stories, and Harley hitting back calling him a “cokehead.”

An Instagram Live even surfaced in which Harley and Ortiz-Magro appear to get physical with each other during a fight about potential cheating on both sides.

Once things peaked with a public breakup on social media, Ortiz-Magro posted an apology on social media: “I want to apologize to my family, friends and fans. This is a private matter that should have never been made public. I remain focused on my daughter and she is my number one priority.”

Since then, the two have both shared photos of the little girl on their social media, making it look like they’re at least trying to co-parent together.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Snapchat/Ronnie Ortiz-Magro