Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Admits to Being in Therapy With Ex-Jen Harley Following Her Arrest

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley had a lot to work out in therapy after she was arrested for allegedly dragging him behind a car during a fight.

In Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Ron rejoined the rest of his shore family after taking time off to heal after the altercation, which resulted in Harley being arrested and booked for domestic battery. No charges were pressed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Last time we talked to Ron, he got run over by Jen in a car and he was in the hospital,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said. “He didn’t come to Seaside. All of us are concerned about Ron, we don’t know what’s going on with him. But he’s our family, he’s our brother, and we just want to make sure he’s okay.”

Ronnie eventually joined his MTV co-stars at the sex reveal party for Deena Cortese’s first baby. “Seeing Ronnie is like seeing Bigfoot,” Vinny Guadagnino joked. “You hear about him on TMZ every day and then to see him in person is kind of wild. I don’t really know how to react.”

“We haven’t really spoken to Ron,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino added. “We’ve been hearing so many things on the news and I have more questions than I have answers right now.”

But Ronnie said he was “happy” to be back with the roommates. “I needed to be around everybody,” he said. “I miss you guys.”

When asked about what happened, Ortiz-Magro played it off as an “accident,” saying, “Everything is good. It’s whatever, bro. It is what it is.”

“How did you end up outside of the vehicle?” Sorrentino asked.

“I just got out and she pulled off,” Ortiz-Magro said.

“It wasn’t like she tried to drag you?” Sorrentino doubled down.

“Nah, nah, nah,” Ortiz-Magro responded. “I got out of the car, she drove off, maybe — I think I grabbed onto the door and I fell. It was just a bunch of unfortunate events, bro.”

“We’re going to do some couples therapy,” he continued. “Seven hours of therapy a day. It’s like school and then you take the f—ing final.”

Guadagnino still wasn’t happy to hear the couple was trying to work things out instead of just ending things.

“I will say that due to the recent order of events, I don’t think you should be with Jen,” he said. “But if you are doing this stuff, it might not hurt. If it doesn’t work out, I pray to God that you’ll be like, ‘All right, we tried everything we could.’ “

“What the f— is this kid doing?” he added to the camera. “I’m honestly scared. Because this is a serious thing. Like, Jen literally is dragging Ronnie with a car and she went to jail. So that whole situation terrifies me.”

“The man was dragged by a vehicle on three flat tires by his baby moms,” Sorrentino added. “And now, him and Jen are trying to work this out. Woah.”

But Ortiz-Magro said things were for the best.

“We’ve actually been good recently,” he added. “I just needed s— to be aired out and it was, and I’m good.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jen Harley