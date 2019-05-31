Rob Kardashian Shares Heartwarming Video of Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian’s latest video of daughter Dream has hearts melting all over the world!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians brother took to Twitter Thursday to share a video of little Dream, 2, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

In the video, Dream bids her dad a good night while he’s away, saying, “Hi Daddy!” before copying the kind words of a woman next to her. “I want to say night, night Daddy!”

Adding a message of her own, Dream blew her father kisses as she told him, “I love you! Sweet dreams, I’ll play with you tomorrow. Good night!”

Since his messy split with Chyna, Kardashian has largely stayed out of the spotlight, but did appear on his family’s E! reality show in a recent episode while planning Dream’s second birthday party.

And while Kardashian and Chyna have had their ups and downs over the years, the model told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview that the two have really gotten a handle on things when it comes to their co-parenting relationship.

“I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing,” she told the outlet. “It’s something that a lot of people need to practice.”

Chyna added that after years of legal sparring, she is trying to stay focused on the next part of her life, which includes an effort to be “more open and more verbal.”

“Just being more open and more verbal and connecting with the people and trying to figure out what’s the next step as far as being a mom, a friend, a business owner, overall [is important],” she continued.

Since calling off their relationship, the two had issues concerning their parenting situation, including child support and custody issues. In March, Us Weekly reported that the two had signed a child support modification order that stated that “no child support shall be payable by either party to the other.”

Photo credit: Twitter/Rob Kardashian