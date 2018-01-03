Rob Kardashian Denies Assaulting Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian is denying he assaulted ex Blac Chyna during a fight last April.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member filed a response to the mother of his child’s lawsuit against him, sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner last week, reports The Blast. Kardashian denies that he assaulted her.

In her lawsuit, Chyna alleged that Kardashian knocked her to the ground while wrestling a phone from her hand, later ripping her bedroom door off its hinges.

According to court documents obtained by the publication, Kardashian denies the allegation and says Chyna “did not suffer any injury or harm as a result of any conduct” by him.

In Chyna’s version of events, she alleges that Kardashian was angry with her and speaking “poorly” about her in front of her 4-year-old son King Cairo, whose father, rapper Tyga, dated Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner for years before their break-up earlier this year.

When Chyna asked Kardashian not to speak in front of her son that way, he allegedly responded, “I can do whatever the f–k I want!”

The Arthur George sock designer then allegedly grabbed Chyna’s phone from her hand as she went to call Tyga, and knocked her to her hands and knees.

Chyna’s attorney’s describe her as “terrified and injured” as the result of the blow.

But Kardashian said in his response that any damages she alleges she suffered have to be offset by those he claims she caused him. In a separate lawsuit, he alleged that his model ex attempted to strangle him with an iPhone cord.

Sources close to the Kardashians have also alleged in the past that Chyna assaulted Kardashian after a cocaine-fueled party with a stripper after he confronted her for her actions.

The two currently co-parent their daughter Dream.

“(Blac Chyna) has been attempting to work this out,” Chyna’s lawyer Lisa Boom, of the Bloom Firm, told Us Weekly in October. “We thought we had an agreement, but he continued to come after her. It’s very disappointing, so she feels she needs to stand up for her rights … and I support her in that.”

Kim and Jenner are also included in the suit, facing allegations that they sabotaged Chyna’s former reality show Rob & Chyna, despite solid ratings, and forced E! to cancel the show.

When the Kardashians hit back at the 29-year-old last month — claiming that the show was canceled due to the restraining order Chyna filed against Kardashian — the former exotic dancer was reportedly mad that the famous family would imply she lost her job because she’s a victim of domestic violence, sources told TMZ.

Kardashian asked that the suit be dismissed, but a judge has yet to rule.

Photo credit: Getty / Gabe Ginsberg