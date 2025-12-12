‘RHOP’s Stacey Rusch and Keiarna Stewart Go Head-to-Head in Exclusive Sneak Peek: ‘This Is Getting Ugly’

Things are “getting ugly” between Real Housewives of Potomac stars Stacey Rusch and Keiarna Stewart.

The former friends sit down for a tense conversation in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show, but it doesn’t look like their feud is getting resolved anytime soon.

“Stacey invites me out and says that she’d like for us to have a conversation,” Keiarna explains in a confessional as she sits down at a restaurant opposite Stacey. “And I think it’s appropriate, because this is getting ugly.”

Their meeting immediately gets off to a rough start, however, when Stacey orders the burrata appetizer, despite Keiarna telling her less than a minute before her order that she has a cheese allergy.

After Keiarna brings up her dietary restriction once again to the server, Stacey remarks, “So, isn’t that crazy that I’ve known you all this time, and I didn’t know that you were allergic to cheese? I think that’s kind of sad.”

“No, I don’t think that is crazy,” Keiarna answers bluntly. “Given the dynamics of our relationship at this moment, no, I don’t.”

It’s “disheartening,” she continues, thinking back to their good times bunking together during the ladies’ trip to Lake Norman in 2024, as a flashback plays of Stacey declaring, “If I have to sleep in a bunkbed, I would wanna sleep with you, Kei!”

“We shared very intimate time there, all the things,” Keiarna tells Stacey now. “But when I showed up at that Bloom Ball, you were so nasty to me.”

The clip then flashes back to two months prior, when Keiarna and Stacey got into a fight at Ashley Darby’s Second Bloom Ball. “You wanna fight every other time,” Stacey told Keiarna, who clapped back, “If I wanna fight, you know I know how to fight, Stacey. So don’t do that.” Stacey then responded, “You can fight, I know you can, I’ve seen it.”

Back in the present day, Stacey reminds Keiarna to keep things in “chronological order,” pointing out that four months prior, “you screamed at me and said, ‘You’re a phony, you’re a fraud.’”

The clip then flashes back to Gizelle Bryant’s house, when Keiarna came for Stacey. “You lied on national TV, looked in the camera, tried to cry about it, couldn’t even squeeze a tear outta that little beady-ass eye,” she said accusatorily.

Looking back on their complicated history, Stacey questions Keiarna, asking, “Please explain to me why the next time I see you, I would be like, ‘Hey girl, hey!’ Are you kidding me?”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams next day on Peacock.