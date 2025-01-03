‘RHOP’ Star’s Future On Show Reportedly In Jeopardy

Karen Huger’s champagne flute may be confiscated. After being found guilty in her DUI trial, The Real Housewives of Potomac star is reportedly in jeopardy of being fired, at least per Page Six. A source told the outlet: “She would need to clean up her act for Bravo to move forward with her, but no official casting conversations have taken place.” The Season 9 reunion is scheduled to take place this month, and she’s set to be sentenced just days after the reunion special. Huger, who had another DUI more than 10 years ago, faces two years in prison.

Regarding her first DUI, she opened up to Bossip previously, telling the media outlet: “Technically, I wasn’t driving. I was pulled over into a parked area where you should not park. I turned off the car, and I called my husband. However, the teddy bear cops found me first, and I collected my DUI. I said when I took this project, I own everything about me that makes me, me,” she said. “What makes me this woman people can look at? You have ups and downs, curves. The thing is, in life, you still stand, and I’m still standing.”

Huger, 61, was found guilty of driving under the influence after driving her Maserati into a median. She nor anyone else was injured. Had she not gone to jail, the prosecution would have only sought 60 days in prison.

Huger was found guilty of five out of six charges stemming from the motor vehicle accident. They included the lead charge of driving under the influence (DUI). She was also found guilty of negligent driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, and failure to notify authorities of an address change and was acquitted of reckless driving.

Damaging bodycam footage was released. In the footage, she slurred her words and was irate with police and responding officers.