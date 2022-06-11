'RHOP': Ashley Darby Gives Update on Standing With Estranged Husband Michael Amid Divorce

✖

The Real Housewives of Potomac fans are dying to find out what led to Ashley Darby opting to end things with her husband Michael. The former couple, who wed in 2014 and have two sons, have put their marriage on front street, exposing everything from infidelity, to financial imbalances of power, to revealing they at one point had an open marriage. After so many ups and downs, viewers never expected Ashley to pull the plug. But something triggered her to do so recently, and it appears this time, they are really going their separate ways. Ashley and Michael split briefly years ago for six months but reconciled. But with official legal paperwork this time around, and Ashley's recent social media posts, it's clear she's ready to move on. The Bravo star recently gave a hint as to what people can expect from the forthcoming seventh season.

"Unfortunately, I can't talk about too much because it's part of the show, and we are filming right now," she revealed during an interview on the Side Piece podcast. "But of course, when we are done filming, I'll be more than happy to open up about it. But yes there was an event ultimately that was the catalyst for what was already happening between us. I don't hate him. There is no resentment. It's just the way it is." She also revealed that despite sharing a home as of now, they are living in separate rooms.

They are focusing more on co-parenting, with Ashley telling FOX D.C. in a previous interview: "It is more of a recent thing [what caused the split]. My marriage has been through quite a lot," she explained. "I've been open about that on the show. We've had issues with infidelity that we've overcome. It's nothing of that nature. I do give more of an insight as to how and why we got to this place (on the show), and it's not for the reasons that a lot of people think."

Ashley has been seemingly living her best life since the split. Her Instagram posts are filled with innuendoes that she's ready for the next chapter, which doesn't include Michael as her husband. Aside from TikTok dance videos, she recently turned 34 and celebrated with a liberating photo shoot that she shared with her nearly 600k followers.

"In my era and loving it," she captioned a photo of her topless. In another photo from the shoot, she captioned the picture, "I'm truly thankful for every single turn that's brought me here. Learning to trust and release ♥- thank you for riding with me babes."