‘RHOP’: Gizelle Bryant Reveals Major Update About Her Daughter’s Future

Gizelle Bryant is one proud mama. The Real Housewives of Potomac star is the mother of three girls, Grace and twins Angel and Adore, whom she shares with her ex, mega pastor Jamal Bryant. The girls have been featured on the show since season 1 and are growing beautifully. Bryant’s struggle with enjoying Grace, now 16, growing up into young adulthood has been heavily documented this season. Grace even has a joint confessional with Bryant.

Grace’s driving journey has been chronicled this season. Bryant has also had discussions with Grace about her picking the right college. Now, it looks like Grace is ready to do so. Bryant shared on her Instagram page recently that Grace is currently on a college tour of historically Black colleges and universities throughout the country. Bryant herself is a graduate of Hampton University and pledged with the all-Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

“Grace’s college tour officially started with @famu_1887,” Bryant captioned a series of photos with her daughters and father. “Honored to spend time with the President @thatsonlarry1887 and @rattlervp the Vice President. They pulled out all the stops for my GracieCakes. Where should we tour next??” While visiting Florida A&M, the mother and daughter quad enjoyed a football game.

Bryant has been open about how close she is to her daughters. She divorced Jamal when the girls were just 2 and 1 years old. Since then, she’s made it her priority to guide her daughters and hopefully prevent them from making similar mistakes she did. One thing Bryant wants for her daughters more than anything is independence. She reflected on her marriage to Jamal and regrets living in his shadow. She revealed during her podcast Reasonably Shady that she signed a prenup before their wedding and had to fight for finances in their divorce.