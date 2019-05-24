‘RHONY’ Star Dorinda Medley Says Luann de Lesseps Needs to ‘Quiet Her Life’ After Relapse

Dorinda Medley has some advice for Real Housewives of New York City co-star Luann de Lesseps following her recent relapse. The countess had been in recovery for an addiction to alcohol following a December 2017 arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, when she admitted to having two mimosas after a cabaret show — a violation of the terms of her probation.

Medley suggested that it may be time for the Bravo TV personality to lead a more “quiet” lifestyle and focus inward, according to Us Weekly. The reality star said it’s important to recognize when it’s time to slow down and stop “trying to do too much.”

“I think Luann needs to quiet her life and really make it all about being healthy,” Medley, 54, said. “You know, sometimes you have to really accept that you have to stop and reset and I think she’s trying to do too much, too fast and I’m hoping that she’ll just take this time to focus solely on herself and be quiet.”

Medley told Us she changes her own behavior around de Lesseps to support her in her recovery efforts. She noted that when people are in Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), there is a period during which “they’ve kind of got a grasp on it,” but until they reach that point it’s challenging.

“Of course you do. Listen, we all have tons of friends that are sober, in AA, but they’ve kind of got a grasp on it,” she said. “When people are really in recovery you don’t even notice that they’re sober. But when someone is going through it and in the struggling phase you don’t want to do anything to [make it worse]. … She’s going to say that it’s OK, but I think it’s hard.”

On Thursday, de Lesseps appeared before a judge in Palm Beach, Florida for hearing related to her probation. The hearing comes after she admitted to relapsing in April, and was originally ordered to return to jail. The Countess and Friends star struck a plea deal with new probation rules, which state that she must participate in weekly phone counseling sessions with a psychiatrist and take an alcoholism medication. Upon agreeing, de Lesseps was released from custody, Us reported.

“I’m glad the judge was understanding once made aware of the evidence provided and I was then released,” she said in a statement to the magazine. “I am now looking forward to completing my remaining few months of probation. I want to put this behind me and move forward with my life.”

de Lesseps was arrested on Dec. 24, 2017, according to Page Six. Video footage from the arrest showed the reality star telling police officers to let her out of the car, claiming she had done nothing after she was caught trespassing in a hotel room with a man. She also threatened to “kill” the arresting officers. Ultimately, de Lesseps was charged with disorderly intoxication.