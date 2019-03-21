‘RHONY’: Ramona Singer Apologizes for Comments About Bethenny Frankel’s Late Boyfriend Dennis Shields

The Real Housewives of New York City‘s Ramona Singer is apologizing for the “thoughtless comments” she made about Bethenny Frankel‘s late boyfriend Dennis Singer.

In Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show, Singer shocked Sonja Morgan when she insulted Shields just weeks after he died of a suspected overdose last summer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“How smart can Dennis be? I mean, he was on drugs,” Singer said offhandedly, earning a “Don’t say that!” from Morgan.

“How unsophisticated are you?” she added in her confessional. “Such a lame statement and unfeeling towards our friend Bethenny who just lost her best friend!”

Morgan continued, “I can’t do this. Alcohol excuses a lot, but not that statement.”

Ahead of the episode airing, Singer took to her Instagram Story with an apology for what she said about Shields.

“I cringed when I saw what I said about Dennis in tonight’s episode. It definitely wasn’t one of my finer moments,” Singer wrote Wednesday. “I respected and liked him very much and I sincerely apologize to his family and Bethenny for my thoughtless comments.”

Shields died of a suspected overdose in August 2018 in his Trump Tower apartment, but an autopsy was not performed due to religious objections.

In the season premiere of RHONY, Frankel revealed that she and Shields had discussed getting engaged before his death after years of dating on and off.

After his death, Frankel explained she had to balance the difficulty of honoring the man she cared for and moving on with her life.

“You know, someone told me he fell the day before on a boat and then, did he take something ’cause he was in pain?” she told the cameras during the March premiere. “But it doesn’t matter. He’s dead. Like, it doesn’t matter.”

“Let’s figure out what happened. Let me put the pieces of the puzzle together,” she continued. “He wrote me 15 texts. He wanted to marry me. I had a ring on my finger. He’s dead. It doesn’t matter. He’s gone. There’s nothing to say.”

Frankel continues to struggle with grieving Shields, but recently revealed she was dating again on social media in December, sharing a photo of herself and real estate developer and producer Paul Bernon.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Michael Stewart/Getty Images