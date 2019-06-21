‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer Admits She Wishes She ‘Could’ Reunite With Ex-Husband Mario

Ramona Singer appears to be seriously considering reconciling with ex-husband Mario.

After the two had a flirty encounter in Miami, The Real Housewives of New York City star admitted to Luann de Lesseps that it was an emotional time seeing the man to whom she was married 22 years during Thursday’s episode of the Bravo show.

“How did you feel about seeing Mario in Florida,” de Lesseps asked after the group returned from their trip.

“He and I and [23-year-old daughter Avery] go to dinner together,” Singer responded. “So I saw him on Monday. He was melancholy and he’s like, ‘I messed things up with us. I miss my family.’”

“Are you thinking about going back with him?” de Lessep asked.

“No, I wish I could,” Singer admitted. “Too much has happened. We’re different people.”

“I don’t think Mario and I will get back together, but what we had was really special,” she continued to the camera, breaking down crying while talking about her former relationship. “But it’s good to be on nice terms with him.”

The pair have been back on friendly terms as of late after Singer caught her then husband cheating in January 2014. While the two tried to work things out, they decided to divorce when the Bravo star caught Mario getting back in touch with the woman he cheated on her with. They finalized their divorce in 2016.

Singer’s melancholy about her complicated relationship with her ex-husband was put to a temporary end in Thursday’s episode when she had to tell de Lesseps that she and the other women wouldn’t be attending her cabaret show, throwing a party for Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley instead.

“Don’t be upset with me,” she admitted to a shocked de Lesseps. “But basically we support you, we love you, but we don’t really want to sit and see you work.”

While the cabaret singer was taken aback by the rejection, Singer held firm, telling the camera, “All of us were saying that we really didn’t want to go to Luann’s cabaret again. We’ve already been there several times, we just want to do something where we can all have fun together. So of course I came up with the idea to plan a party. So, sorry!”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic