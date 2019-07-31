‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer Admits Dating Is ‘Tough’ as a Reality Star

Ramona Singer may be one of New York City’s most eligible bachelorettes, but the Real Housewives of New York City star has found her fame a bit of an obstacle when it comes to finding a new man in her life, she admitted in a new interview with Us Weekly over the weekend.

“Dating is tough,” she told the outlet of her personal life at the moment. “It’s tough because I’m on a TV show. I meet men, they like me, then they don’t like the fact that … [the] press makes up stuff about me.”

“They write a lot of things that just aren’t even true. … Yes, I’m in the public eye, but I really am a private person,” she added. “So that makes it difficult.”

That doesn’t mean Singer is sitting at home lamenting being single at the moment, telling Us, “Whatever’s meant to be, is meant to be.”

Having split from her husband of 25 years, Mario Singer, in 2014, the Bravo star explained she’s more than happy to focus on her family while searching for her next romance.

“I’ve been very blessed by God and I know he’ll continue to bless me and when the timing’s right, I’ll find a partner,” she said. “I’m very fulfilled with my friendships and my family, so it’s all good.”

There’s plenty going on in the life of the RHONY star to keep her busy as well.

“I sold my apartment,” she revealed to the outlet. “I’m still waiting for all my furniture to come in so I’ve been spending a lot of time in the Hamptons and really just enjoying myself and just being centered here. … It’s just a really lovely place to just reconnect with yourself and your friends and your family in a very low-key but fun way.”

“I am entering a new chapter and it’s kind of bizarre,” Singer added. “I never thought I’d be in this situation but I am and it is what it is and I’m just trying to embrace it.”

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic