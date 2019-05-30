‘RHONY’: Luann de Lesseps Slammed as ‘Diva’ After Accusing Sonja Morgan of Using Pills

Life may be a cabaret for Luann de Lesseps, but her Real Housewives of New York City co-stars are totally over it.

While tensions have been high between the de Lesseps and her friends since her 2017 Christmas Eve arrest, her “diva” attitude and snide comments finally came to a head on the cast’s Miami trip when she came for both Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan over her cabaret show.

Accusing Morgan of being “manic” due to pill use after a lively cabaret rehearsal and adding jokes about Medley’s Jovani moment from last season to the script, both the women were feeling jilted by their friend — with Medley even threatening to get a lawyer involved if de Lesseps didn’t agree to cut the jokes.

“Doesn’t matter if it’s nasty, if it’s nice, or it’s funny, if it’s whatever,” Medley told the camera. “I don’t wanna be in your cabaret. And if you can’t appreciate it, I’ll get a lawyer’s letter to appreciate it.”

Morgan felt equally upset at the comments made to the other women, adding in her confessional, “Oh, this is rich, I have Luann asking if I’m on pills. You go to a few AA meeting and now what? You’re an expert on people with substance abuse? You know what, stay in your lane Luann.”

When confronted, de Lesseps defended her comments as joking, or as the other women holding a grudge, brushing the criticism off saying, “Life is a cabaret. Get used to it.”

“It’s not my cabaret though,” Medley snapped back. “It’s not mine.”

The former countess insisted, “It’s my cabaret show, and I’ll say whatever the hell I want to.”

“Luann isn’t quite grasping what Dorinda is trying to say, but it’s quite clear,” Ramona Singer weighed in. “Luann is using Dorinda to get laughs in her show, and Dorinda has had enough of it.”

Things escalated in Miami, when Medley demanded an apology and de Lesseps refused to back down.

“I’ll say whatever the f— I want. Don’t you tell me, like you said to me the other day, I’ll do whatever I damn well please. And I will send you a lawyer’s letter and you’re not going to use me to bolster yourself up,” Medley told her.

Morgan, who appeared to have had quite a few cocktails ahead of the dinner, then stepped in, telling de Lesseps, “You’re a f—ing diva!”

“I’m not a diva,” she countered, running away from the table with a snide remark.

“I will not deal with you when you’re drinking,” she said, leaving the women behind. “F—king wasted.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

