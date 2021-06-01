'RHONY': Leah McSweeney Says This Former Housewife Blocked Her on Instagram

✖

The Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney has found herself in the midst of drama with her co-stars. Interestingly enough, she's found herself involved in drama with a former RHONY Housewife whom she has never even met. According to Page Six, McSweeney spoke out after seeing that Carole Radziwill blocked her on Instagram. Naturally, she didn't hold back her thoughts about the matter.

In late May, McSweeney took to her Instagram Story to let her followers know that Radziwill blocked her on the social media platform. She posted a screenshot that showcased how she is unable to view Radziwill's profile (an indication that she was blocked) and wrote, "This is so weird. I’ve never uttered a word about her but I do have a question for her … how is the sex trafficking bestie Ghislange [sic] doing?” McSweeney was referring to Ghislaine Maxwell, who was allegedly involved in sex trafficking underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein. Radziwill and Maxwell were photographed attending an event together back in 2007.

While Radziwill and Maxwell were photographed together, the former RHONY star said on Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald that she used to be "friendly" with socialite in the early 2000s. But, she added that they hadn't spoken in over a decade. McSweeney and Radziwill's drama appears to stem from the former's ongoing feud with RHONY co-star Heather Thomson (Radziwill and Thomson are good friends). Back in March, it was reported that Thomson, who was formerly a full-time cast member from Seasons 5 to 7, stopped filming RHONY midway through the season because of her drama with McSweeney.

A source told Us Weekly about this feud, "Shortly after she arrived, Leah [McSweeney] and Heather butt heads. Their exchanges got messy and included some name-calling.” The insider added that Thomson was "stunned" by their drama, as they have had "minimal interaction" in the past. The source also claimed that McSweeney was "acting up for the cameras" amid the situation. In turn, McSweeney later denied the claims in this report during an interview on the Chicks in the Office podcast. She also claimed that someone in Thomson's camp (or Thomson herself) planted the aforementioned report.

"I don’t know. I guess she, or I don’t know who, most likely her planted a story in Us Weekly," McSweeney claimed. She continued to directly address the claims, saying, "Acting for the cameras? I’m trying to stay sane on the cameras so people don’t how bats— I really am." The RHONY star also said that she would "never talk to" Us Weekly again after this situation.