‘RHONY’ Alum Jill Zarin Denies She’s Replacing Carole Radziwill

Jill Zarin isn’t reclaiming her apple anytime soon.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star shut down rumors that she was replacing Carole Radziwill on the Bravo series to PEOPLE after the award-winning journalist revealed that Season 10 of the reality show would be her last earlier this week.

“It’s not true,” when asked Saturday about the rumors at a press conference held during her luxury luncheon held at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton in honor of her late husband, Bobby Zarin.

When asked if she would ever return to the series, Jill said she would “as a friend.”

“They haven’t called,” she added.

Jill was one of the OG RHONY cast members, being a part of the series from the get go in 2008 alongside Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel and Alex McCord. She and Frankel were close through the first two seasons before the two had a major blow-up in Season 3. Jill left the series behind after Season 4, but did make an appearance during the ongoing Season 10 after the death of her husband Bobby. Bobby passed away in January at the age of 71 following a prolonged cancer battle.

Frankel and she even had the chance to make up in the aftermath of Bobby’s death, with the two spending time together for the first time since 2010. It looks like the two may even be working on repairing their friendship.

“We’re good, we’re good,” Jill said Saturday. “She came over to my house with her daughter. Without the cameras, I thought it was very authentic. I felt like she really reached her hand out and was saying let’s open — not a friendship, but a dialogue, so it’s all good.”

Frankel feels similarly, she told PEOPLE in February.

“I’m glad that I attended and spoke to her and that it’s clean,” she said at the time. “It’s one less thing for her to be upset about because I do feel for her having such a tremendous loss. And we are where we are. Everybody wants to make something into something. Everybody doesn’t have to be tied up in a perfect box. … Life must go on.”

Radziwill was also incredibly close with Frankel until this ongoing season, during which the frenemies have been at each other’s throats. Wednesday, Radziwill announced her departure from the series on a blog for Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

“After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONY, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing,” Radziwill wrote.

“I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind,” she added. “My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament.”

She continued: “I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind. I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy. Next.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images