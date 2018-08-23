Jill Zarin Is Dating ‘RHONY’ Co-Star Ramona Singer’s Ex

It’s a small world for The Real Housewives of New York City. In part one of the RHONY Season 10 reunion Wednesday, host Andy Cohen dropped some shocking news on the rest of the Housewives regarding their former co-star Jill Zarin.

The 54-year-old widower, who lost her husband Bobby to thyroid cancer in January, is dating clothing executive Gary Brody, who it was revealed previously dated Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer.

Cohen revealed the strange connection during the reunion special, when he paraphrased an email he had received from Zarin recently.

“‘You’ll never believe it,’” Cohen read. “‘This guy used to date Ramona.’”

It might be an awkward revelation for some, but for 61-year-old Singer, it was nothing to deny.

“That’s true, we went on four dates!” she told Cohen, adding that she dated Brody while going through a divorce with ex Marty Singer. “I wasn’t even divorced yet, my foot was just in the pool of getting divorced. I wasn’t ready for a relationship.”

Fans of the Bravo franchise will know that this is far from the first time Housewives have crossed paths romantically. Both Singer and Sonja Morgan dated Luann de Lesseps’ ex-husband Tom D’Agostino before the two became involved, married and then divorced after 7 months of marriage.

Harry Dubin was also a shared Housewife paramour, having dated Morgan and de Lesseps after divorcing RHONY alum Avivia Drescher.

But Singer and Zarin being OK with dating the same man was kind of shocking, being that the two were not on good terms when Zarin left RHONY behind after the fourth season. However, as Singer explained on Wednesday’s reunion, the two made good as Bobby’s health began to fail.

“I had a major makeup with her,” Singer said. “When I found out that Bobby was back in the hospital a year ago, I said, ‘I have to visit her.’ And we had such a heart-to-heart conversation. We just connected in such a great special way.”

News that Zarin was dating again is not new, however. In July, she confirmed her relationship with Brody to PEOPLE while combating rumors she had begun seeing him prior to Bobby’s death.

“I don’t typically comment on tabloid stories but I felt it was important to set the record straight and let you all know I haven’t been dating anyone for six months,” she said. “I just started accepting a few dinner dates after much thought and support from my close friends and family. I felt Bobby would want me to start to live again.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic