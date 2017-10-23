‘RHONY’ Bethenny Frankel’s Ex Takes Deal in Stalking and Harassment Case

Real Housewives of New York‘s Bethenny Frankel and her ex husband, Jason Hoppy, have reached an agreement in their stalking case.

On Monday, Hoppy agreed to a plea deal involving an Adjournment in Contemplation of Dismissal. Hoppy has to comply with Frankel’s order of protection for six months. He must stay away from her home and place of business in addition to refraining from contacting the Skinnygirl mogul.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Bethenny Frankel Shares Candid Video of Her Skin Cancer Removal

If Hoppy obeys all the laws, the case will be dismissed. Alex Spiro, Hoppy’s attorney, released a statement to E! News about the plea deal.

“We are pleased but not at all surprised that the charges were dismissed. It’s clear from the trajectory of this case that her claims were not substantiated or credited, and the motive was questioned. Mr. Hoppy looks forward to moving on with his life and his daughter,” Spiro said.

The settlement was reached nine months after Hoppy was arrested in late January. At the time, he was charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree, stalking in the fourth degree and harassment in the second degree.

During an arraignment hearing in late July, Hoppy was also charged with one count of stalking in the third degree and another count of stalking in the fourth degree.

More: Bethenny Frankel, 46, Shares Her Diet and Workout Secrets for a Toned Bikini Body

When Hoppy was arrested, he allegedly bombarded Frankel with a number of emails and text messages. His beef with Frankel hit a boiling point when he approached her at their 7-year-old daughter’s school.

“The victim stated he made numerous emails and FaceTime calls, which placed her in fear for her safety,” a court public information officer said. “She said the communication was unwanted.”

Frankel has not spoken out about the agreement at this time.