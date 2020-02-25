‘RHONY’ Alum Jules Wainstein Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Jules Wainstein spent Sunday behind bars after being arrested in Boca Raton, Florida, on suspicion of domestic battery against her estranged husband, Michael Wainstein, Page Six reports. The former Bravo star, 39, was booked in a Palm Beach County detention center after an alleged incident that happened in front of the former couple’s two children.

Both Jules and Michael reportedly appeared in court Monday, and her arraignment is scheduled for March 16.

“This is a serious situation reflecting Ms. Wainstein’s increasingly reckless behavior that unfortunately took place in front of the kids,” Michael’s attorney, Morghan Richardson, told Page Six. “The children were released to Michael’s custody yesterday and he is most concerned about protecting them.”

Richardson added to the outlet that Michael did obtain a protective order against Jules, and is “exploring all of his legal options at this time.”

The former reality personality has been embroiled in a messy divorce for years, Jules calling the police on Michael back in 2016 and Michael being accused of failing to pay $135,000 in child support in 2017, which he claimed to have withheld due to her excessive spending habits.

In October, Jules told Bravo’s Daily Dish that she had been living with her parents in Boca Raton while the divorce played out.

“Until my divorce is over, I’m temporarily living in Boca at my parents’, which actually happened to be a nice thing because unfortunately my father just recently passed away,” she said. “So we got to spend the last year with him, which we wouldn’t have spent as much time if we were living in New York. So we’ll be there until things settle, and then hopefully we’ll move back soon.”

Photo credit: CJ Rivera/Getty Images