‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice’s Husband Joe Reportedly Facing Imminent Deportation After Bond Request Denied

Joe Giudice will not leave ICE custody after his bond request was denied. Teresa Giudice‘s husband is reportedly facing imminent deportation back to his Italy after an immigration judge ruled against his plea to be freed and return home to his family as he awaits a decision in his deportation appeal.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey personality reportedly has the opportunity to appeal the decision within 30 days, but reports say it is not likely he will pursue that option.

A source told Radar Online the judge “rendered a decision of no bond pertaining to Giuseppe Giudice’s case” Friday. The outlet previously reported Giudice planned to request to be deported immediately if he was not allowed to post bond.

“It’s been horrible, and he doesn’t want to rot away [in detainment] any longer. The moment he is denied, he said he will pull his appeal and get ready to go to Italy,” a family source previously said.

The bond hearing took place Sept. 11, the outlet writes, with an onlooker saying Joe looked “gaunt” and appeared to have lost about 80 pounds. He made an appearance in court via video from the ICE detention center where he is being held in Pennsylvania. Joe was taken into ICE custody back in March after being released from prison.

Giudice’s lawyer argued during the hearing the father of four should be released from ICE custody while he appeals a judge’s October 2018 deportation order. The prosecutor, however, argued that since the reality star had been convicted for past criminal activity, he should not be eligible for release.

“Given his sentence, 41 months in prison, two years of supervised release that led him to immigration custody, he is a flight risk and a danger to society,” the prosecutor reportedly said. “He has numerous interactions with police. He has a family here and there is reason to believe that he won’t turn himself in to ICE custody if he is ordered deported.”

Joe is currently attempting to appeal his case to the Third Circuit Court. Teresa was reportedly at the Sept. 11 hearing but did not speak with Joe’s mother, brother and other family members who were also in attendance.

Teresa previously revealed she would not stay married to Joe should he be deported to his native Italy. She previously opened up about the hardship of Joe being absent from his daughters’ lives.

“If he gets deported, he’ll never be able to go to their graduation[s], celebrate their birthdays, anything,” she said in a Bravo Insider video. “He’s going to be missing out on so much.”

“The girls adore their father and no child should have to go through what my daughters are going through,” she continued. “They should have their daddy here.”

“When you’re a mom and your children are hurting, it just kills you so much,” Teresa added. “If I could take any of this pain away from them, I wish I could.”