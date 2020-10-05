'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Blasted for Hosting Daughter's Birthday Party Without Face Masks

✖

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice came under fire on social media Sunday when she shared photos from her daughter Gabriella's 16th birthday party. The photos showed her family and friends not wearing face masks or following social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic. Giudice deleted the post, but she shared videos on her Instagram Story, as well as other pictures from Gabriella's party.

Giudice, 48, published videos and photos from the party at the Dream Downton hotel in New York City. There were balloons by Balloon Boss, extravagant flower displays, and a red and black theme. One post included a video with friends and family singing "Happy Birthday" to Gabriella, reports Us Weekly. "You looked so absolutely beautiful last night celebrating & I'm in awe of you every day. You are so smart, kind, funny & dedicated to school and soccer, I can’t wait to see the great things you do in the future," Giudice wrote.

The only person in the video wearing a mask was a server who gave Gabriella a candle. This set off her followers who were shocked. "Curious to see how many COVID cases will come from this since you obviously didn't require masks or social distancing," one person wrote. "How this whole family hasn’t gotten COVID I’ll never know," another added.

Giudice deleted the video, but she shared other pictures from the party. In one photo, she stood with her daughter, blowing Gabriella a kiss. "I'm so lucky to be your mom...Happy Sweet 16th Birthday beautiful!" she wrote. Giudice shared two other close-ups of Gabriella on Sunday.

One person who was not at the party was Gabriella's father, Joe Giudice. After he completed his jail sentence for fraud, Giudice was deported to his native Italy and his appeals to return to the U.S. have been denied. He did share a long tribute to his daughter on Instagram though, including a slideshow of old family photos and videos. "I hope your birthday is everything you dreamed it could be," Joe wrote. "Remember how loved you are. You are my sweet baby, your daddy’s little girl, your sister’s heroes. Happy Sweet 16 baby girl! Love always, Daddy."

Giudice and Joe are also parents to Gia, 19, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11. Last month, their attorneys told Entertainment Tonight their divorce was finalized. "Today’s news, while bittersweet, is full of optimism and promise for both of their futures," their family attorney, James J. Leaonard Jr., said. "They will remain in each other’s lives and are completely amicable and focused on their four amazing daughters and being supportive of one another as they embark on their separate journeys toward happiness." The two were married for 20 years.