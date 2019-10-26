‘RHONJ’ Stars Teresa and Joe Giudice Lob Accusations of Cheating at Each Other in First Interview Since Deportation

Teresa Giudice and her husband Joe are having their first sit-down interview together, and fans can expect a dramatic interview. Bravo released the first look of Andy Cohen’s upcoming chat with the couple, in which allegations of cheating run rampant.

The video begins with Cohen saying the couple is setting “the record straight” on everything that has happened in their marriage and family during the many years they have been apart. Teresa is then shown falling out an unknown woman, saying: “Did she have anything to do with what happened to Joe and I? Was she a rat?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Watch What Happens Live! host then is seen asking Joe if he still loves Teresa. The camera focuses on Joe, but it cuts out before he gives his response.

Watch the video, released by E! News here.

Teresa also says in the clip she doesn’t believe Joe was faithful when she served her almost 12-month prison sentence. She calls him out for being photographed “with women” while she was in prison.

“That’s why it made it OK for you [to do the same with men],” Joe responds.

Near the end of the clip, Teresa says while holding back tears that she is “happy” Joe is “free. Cohen, however, thinks the reality star might not be crying tears of joy.

“Those don’t seem like happy tears,” Cohen says. “This relationship, you kinda seem like you’re speaking about it in the past tense.”

The sit-down interview marks the first time the couple will be seen on-camera together since before Teresa served her prison sentence. After she was released, Joe served a 41-month prison sentence for fraud. Upon completing his sentence in March, he was placed into ICE custody after a judge ordered his deportation in October 2018.

Joe appealed the order but was denied several requests as he continued to be held in a detention center. As he continues to appeal his deportation order, he requested to be sent back to Italy as he awaits the final verdict regarding his re-entry to the United States.

He moved to the U.S. as a child and had remained a legal resident with a green card, but never pursued citizenship. A judge ordered his deportation as legal residents can be deported if they are caught doing certain crimes. Teresa and Joe have been married for 20 years. They share daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked airs Sunday, October 27 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.