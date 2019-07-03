‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gia’s Graduation With Lavish Party

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice celebrated her daughter Gia’s graduation party in style.

The reality star used her newly-renovated backyard and pool as the perfect location to celebrate her daughter graduating high school.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram off to bigger things❤️ #RUclassof2023 A post shared by Gia Giudice (@_giagiudice) on Jun 22, 2019 at 9:37am PDT

Guest who attended the lavish event were brought to the party by golf cart and met at the front with a giant arch with colors of red, white and black balloons — the colors of New Jersey’s Rutgers University where her daughter, whom she shares with Joe Giudice, will attend college.

Gia wore a white lace, spaghetti-strap dress, as she celebrated with family and friends. The area was decorated with with ice sculptures of the Rutgers logo, as well as, a white flower wall showing a red R on one and another with the words “Rutgers: Congratulations Gia.”

No party would be a party without a photo booth — Giudice made sure there were two — as well as a white dance floor with two MCs.

Pizza, Cuban sandwiches, burgers and fries, along with a table of delicious treats like cupcakes are what guest ate on Friday night.

Click here to see pictures.

Gia has shown interest in a career in law according to her 47-year-old mom, seemingly inspired by her parents legal battle.

Giudice and her husband were found guilty of mail, wire, bank and bankruptcy fraud, to which Giudice served close to a year in prison for, and Joe was sentenced to 41 months and is now currently in ICE custody as of March where he faces deportation to his native Italy.

Their eldest daughter started a petition to free her dad requesting that President Donald Trump step in.

The couple has been married for almost two decades also share three other daughters together: Gabriella, 14; Milania, 13; and Audriana, 9.

The girls and their mom were able to celebrate Joe turning 47 years old last month, and Gia took to Instagram to share her love as well.

Despite the fact that Giudice has been married to her husband for almost 20 years, with her husband facing deportation, she may be moving on.

She came out in an interview saying that she would walk away from their marriage if he were to be sent back to Italy, and with that still up in the air, she appears to be moving on with a much younger man.

The reality star has been spotted with 26-year-old realtor Blake Schreck. The two were seen in New York City at R17, a rooftop cocktail bar at Pier 17 in Manhattan. They “sat across from each other on the terrace,” according to a witness.