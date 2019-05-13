‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Opens up About Mother’s Day ‘Struggle’ Amid Husband’s Deportation Drama

Mother’s Day is especially tough for The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice this year.

The Bravo star, whose husband Joe Giudice is facing deportation to his native Italy after serving prison time for fraud, took to Instagram with an emotional holiday message Sunday about her late mother, Antonia Gorga, who passed away at 66 in 2017.

“Today I struggle as I don’t get to spend Mother’s Day with my wonderful mom,” Teresa wrote alongside five photos with her mother. “I miss her every single day & know she’s protecting me, my guardian angel. I wish I got just one more day.”

She continued of her own daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9, “I’m so lucky to have learned from her & so grateful for my four gorgeous girls who I have the pleasure of hearing them call me ‘mommy.’ Happy Mother’s Day to all the terrific moms out there!”

Little Audriana’s gift to her mom, a handmade card, made it pretty clear that Giudice is one of those terrific moms!

“Dear the most best mommy in the history of the world, Teresa Giudice LOL, Happy Mother’s Day!” Audriana wrote. “I love you soo sooo much! I am so grateful to have you in my life! I can never ask for a better mom! You mean the world to me and I love youuu! You are the best most loving, grateful and bravest mommy ever! In fact mommy, I can’t explain how much I love you! I love you to the mom and back! Love, Audriana.”

Recently, the family was disappointed to discover Joe’s appeal to the October immigration court’s deportation ruling had been denied, and Joe taken into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody following the end of his prison sentence in March.

“Well, listen, they’re all suffering very much,” Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, told Us Weekly of his nieces last week. “They just got to keep their head up high and that’s what they’re doing. They’re strong little girls, and they’re just going to keep fighting, you know?”

