‘RHONJ’ Star Joe Giudice Leaves Flirty Comment on Estranged Wife Teresa Giudice’s Instagram Post

Despite their separation, Joe Giudice hasn’t let up on flirting with estranged wife Teresa Giudice on social media. The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple confirmed last month that after 20 years of marriage, Teresa would remain in New Jersey after Joe was deported to his native Italy, but had “no plans” for divorce at the time. Despite the difficult news for the Giudice family, Joe has kept up his cheeky comments on Teresa’s Instagram posts, including one Tuesday in which the Bravo star rocks a blue dress while surrounded by friends.

View this post on Instagram 🍾❤️ A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE ® (@teresagiudice) on Jan 6, 2020 at 1:57pm PST

“Hot mamma looking good babe,” Joe commented on the photo, adding a number of heart and thumbs up emojis. He later wrote, “Cougars,” on the same photo.

That same day, when Teresa showed off her new hair, styled in beachy, caramel waves, Joe made sure to let his wife know how much he approved, writing alongside several fire emojis, “Are you getting younger ??”

View this post on Instagram New year New hair 💇🏻‍♀️by @bohobritt A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE ® (@teresagiudice) on Jan 7, 2020 at 11:38am PST

News broke in December that Teresa and Joe were calling off their relationship as Joe awaits the final ruling on his deportation case, having finished his 41-month prison sentence for fraud last year.

“They discussed their future when Teresa and the girls went to Italy in early November and they agreed that each had to move on. They are doing so amicably and very slowly,” a source close to the family told PEOPLE. “Joe has been out on a few dates, Teresa has not. She has been too busy with the girls, with work obligations and taking care of her father. She is happy for Joe . They have been very friendly with one another and are very supportive of each other’s happiness. They still love one another, but as Teresa told Andy Cohen on the [Watch What Happens Live] special, they are separated by the Atlantic Ocean. Neither is interested in a long distance relationship.”

Despite the separation, “there are no plans for divorce”at this time, the source added, saying “both of them are focused” on daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, who visited their father in Italy for Christmas.

