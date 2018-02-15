‘RHONJ’ Filming Reportedly Postponed After New Housewife Flops

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is finding itself in danger of cancellation after a new woman who was test filming to become the series’ newest Housewife reportedly didn’t work out.

Radar is reporting that Bravo producers had a hard time putting the new season together after Housewife Siggy Flicker suddenly quit the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Producers are reportedly scrambling to find a new wealthy New Jersey-native to star alongside Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs, but haven’t found their newest Housewife yet.

“A new woman was test filming with the ladies, like a try-out, but she didn’t work,” an insider told the publication. “They have tried out a few women, but none of them are working. Production is completely held up.”

“Filming that was scheduled to start February 1 is now going to start in March. And none of this is making the producers happy!” the continued.

The “pressure” is on for the remaining cast members to change the tone of the show, the insider added, which throughout last season turned into non-stop fighting over the Holocaust and Danielle Staub’s raunchy public sex at the Gorga family restaurant.

“The pressure to change the show is resting with all of the ladies this time,” the insider warned. “Producers are still threatening to cancel the show for good if nothing works out.”

Flicker announced she was quitting the show after two seasons in December.

“After much reflection and Bravo’s support, I have decided that this will be my last season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” she told the Daily Dish. “I am grateful to the network for allowing me to be part of this successful franchise and wish only the best for Teresa, Melissa, Dolores, Danielle and Margaret. At this time, I want to focus on my beautiful family, my growing business and some exciting new projects.”

She’s not the only Housewife to leave the Bravo franchise behind in recent months. The Real Housewives of Orange County recently lost three cast members — Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin and Peggy Sulahian — after a snoozeworthy season.

“RHOC has given me a great platform and I’m grateful for that,” McLaughlin said at the time. “However, I feel like I can only handle this show one season at a time. I need a break! There is a lot of good that comes from the show, but also a lot of negativity. After a family vote, it was unanimous that I should take a break. Sometimes the people who love us the most see things even we don’t see. I trust my path and I’m excited for what the future holds.”

King Edmonds, who is pregnant with twins, had a similar message upon her departure.

“I arrived at this multi-faceted decision after much thought, and then I thought some more,” she said in a lengthy post on her blog. “As you might suspect filming this show takes a massive emotional toll: I’m literally filming my real life in real time and engaged in situations and circumstances which can be contentious. Then, when the show airs, we relive some trying of the most trying moments in our lives and then endure the public’s reaction; we never come out as winners to every viewer.”

Sulahian was the most recent to announce her exit from the franchise, posting Tuesday a goodbye message on Instagram.

“While I faced and conquered many challenges, I’m grateful for the opportunity to share my story and spread awareness of breast cancer,” she said, in part. “Dealing with the disease and the passing of my father challenged me to reassess and reflect on my life, and I’ve realized what’s most important is leading a healthy and happy life, surrounded by people who care and love you. At this point, moving on seemed like the right thing to do. A few new ventures have availed themselves, and I look forward to sharing them with you soon!”

Photo Credit: Bravo