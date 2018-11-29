‘RHONJ’: Melissa Gorga Admits She and Husband Joe ‘Argue a Lot’ Recently

Melissa Gorga and husband Joe may be one of the strongest couples in the Garden State, but The Real Housewives of New Jersey star admitted recently that even they have turned against each other at times during this season of the Bravo show.

Melissa told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday that the couple has been arguing “a lot” over their roles in life as she continues to grow her boutique and he deals with the changing dynamic.

“I feel like a lot of people don’t know that, and look at us like we are the perfect couple, but we do argue a lot,” she said. “We argue a lot because I am such a working girl now. And he’s truly very traditional and he’s breaking into it slowly, but just me being here in L.A. for four days, you know, he’s losing his mind. So it’s like a very hard struggle.”

“We’re having these conversations about ‘man vs. woman,’” she continued. “Why is it, like, you work all day, too, but I’m also gonna come home and do the laundry and cook and clean — and I know this sounds cliché and ridiculous, but this is a legit thing.”

Just because much of Melissa’s work is on TV doesn’t mean it doesn’t take a lot out of her, she added.

“Like, I’m going to work, too,” the Envy owner said. “I need you to respect my work, even though I’m gonna be in glam for two hours. It’s also part of my work. For him, it’s a struggle to understand. He’s like, ‘Your work is fun,’ and I’m like, ‘I’m working’… Just because his work is in construction, it’s not as fun, I would say, as my work. So we go back and forth on that and just the roles in the house.”

Having a more contentious relationship after 14 years of marriage, is “scary,” Melissa confessed, saying, “I would be dead honest with this, and if he were sitting here, he would say the same… We are really battling it out right now.”

The two even understand the “Housewife curse” with relationships now.

“I’ve been on the show for eight years,” Melissa said. “I was [always] like, ‘We’re good, we got this. I don’t know what everybody else’s problem is, all these Housewives are getting divorces’… and then I’m like, ‘Oh, I get this. OK, we’re hitting a moment.’”

But don’t worry, Melissa and Joe are going to be just fine, she reassured.

“We’re fighting really hard and I think at the end of the day you really have to have the true love for one another because if you don’t, you’re not gonna get through this,” she shares. “[He] and I truly do love one another, and we’re gonna fight for [our] love, our kids.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Melissa Gorga