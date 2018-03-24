Jacqueline Laurita Rejects ‘RHONJ’ Return Offer

Jacqueline Laurita is not coming back to Real Housewives of New Jersey, even if the show’s producers want her.

“She talked to producers and they couldn’t give her what she wanted, so she passed,” a source told to the 47-year-old Laurita told Page Six Friday. The insider said that the show was “stressful” for the mother of three.

Bravo denied this happened though, telling Page Six, “This is absolutely not true.”

Laurita was one of the original RHONJ stars when the show began in 2009. In 2014, she agreed to be demoted to “friend of the cast” status, but returned to full-time star for season seven in 2016. Laurita left for good before the eighth season.

In an August 2017 interview with Page Six, Laurita said it was her decision to leave the show.

“They wanted me to come on and start filming part-time to see how the storyline unfolded and then [said they] maybe would make me full-time,” Laurita said. “They weren’t guaranteeing full-time, so for me to film all season long under all that stress and drama to not have a guaranteed full-time [spot] was not worth it for me, so I said no.”

The RHONJ producers have been on the lookout for a housewife to join – or return to – the series since Siggy Flicker quit the show after the eighth season ended.

In January, Flicker published a letter in Us Weekly, calling the show’s drama too much to take. Throughout the season, she had feuds with almost everyone else on the show and blamed her apparent “unhinged” behavior on the show’s editors.

“I learned that when dealing with a reality show, never ever ever leave your edit in the hands of someone else,” Flicker explained. “Let me tell you why. Imagine the most well-behaved lion — a lion who was raised and surrounded by love — never experiencing cruelty. Now imagine that same lion is caged, poked, prodded and beaten for weeks. Finally, that lion strikes back at its tormentors. The tormentors capture video only of the lion attacking, show that video and label the lion vicious, unpredictable and unhinged. Welcome to the last year of my life.”

Laurita is married to Chris Laurita. They have two children, including Nicholas, who was diagnosed with autism. She also has a daughter, Ashlee, with her first husband, Matt Holmes. Ashlee also welcomed her first child in August 2016, Bravo announced at the time.

Laurita and her husband run The Little Kernel, a popcorn company. They donate their profits to helping parents with autistic children.

Filming has already started on RHONJ‘s ninth season, with Melissa Gorga, Teresa Guidice, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs all returning. Page Six reports that Danielle Staub was also promoted to full-time castmember.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Jacqueline Laurita