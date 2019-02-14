‘RHONJ’ Finale: Margaret Josephs Throws Danielle Staub’s Husband in the Pool After Body-Shaming Comments

It was the push that Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have been waiting for all season, as Margaret Josephs and her husband gave Danielle Staub‘s husband Marty Caffrey a surprise dip in the pool.

In Wednesday’s Season 9 finale, the Housewives were trying to remain civil at Jennifer Aydin’s red-themed party, despite simmering tensions between former friends Staub and Josephs.

After getting in a spat with Caffrey over Staub’s notorious temper, Melissa Gorga’s husband, Joe Gorga, and Josephs’ husband, Joe Benigno, decided to try and make amends with Caffrey—who is currently embroiled in a bitter divorce from his then-bride.

Their amends didn’t make it very far, with the memory of Caffrey claiming Josephs was “jealous” of Staub, and that “Margaret doesn’t wanna walk into a room with Danielle because nobody will look at Margaret,” fresh in Benigno’s mind.

Demanding an apology from Benigno for allegedly painting Staub in a bad light during their Bimini wedding celebration, Josephs’ husband was in no mood to back down, firing back, “No f—ing way. You have to apologize for calling my wife all kinds of s—.”

“You wanna talk s—?” Caffrey shouted back. “You’re a f—ing jealous motherf—er. You wish you were me!”

He continued, as a crowd drew closer to the fight going down poolside, “You keep staring at Danielle’s tits because your wife doesn’t have any! She doesn’t have the body Danielle has.”

“Thank f—ing God,” Benigno replied, drawing Josephs’ attention as the Bravo star demanded to know why the men were yelling at one another.

Benigno told her, “He said I’m jealous of Danielle because you have no body and no t—s.” As Josephs looked at Caffrey shocked about the body-shaming comments, he owned his insults, responding, “Yeah, I said that. And I’m gonna say that.”

“What man would say that about somebody else’s wife?” Josephs asked, at which point Caffrey said he was simply “promoting the beauty” of his wife.

“By insulting another woman?” Josephs asked, as another shouting match broke out among the three.

“If you talk down to my wife…” Benigno warned Caffrey, getting right in his face.

“If you touch me one more f—ing time…” Caffrey replied.

“I’m willing to go after you right f—ing now!” Benigno came back.

Caffrey yelled, “When you go home tonight, she’s gonna b— slap you!” turning to Josephs to snap, “You emasculate him every chance you…”

At that, Josephs and Benigno had had it, grabbing Caffrey by the suit and pushing him into the pool before quickly exiting the party on a line that’s sure to become a fan favorite—”Your husband’s in the pool.”

Fans didn’t get to watch the aftermath of the shove, but it’s sure to bring the drama at the Season 9 reunion next week.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 reunion kicks off Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo