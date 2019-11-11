‘RHONJ’ Fans Roast Joe Guidice in Latest Photo With Daughters Following Release From ICE

Real Housewives of New Jersey fans made fun of Joe Giudice after he posted another photo with his daughters on Instagram Friday, showing him standing on his tippy-toes between them. The Giudice family only recently reunited in Italy after Giudice was released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. He was deported to his native country after serving time in prison for tax evasion charges.

In the photo, Giudice, 47, is seen between daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14 and Audriana, 10. He looked a little taller than usual, and eagle-eyed fans noticed that was because he was standing on his toes.

“On your toes cuz them girls are about to out grow you, eh?” one fan wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Giudice (@joe.giudice) on Nov 9, 2019 at 10:10am PST

“Keeping you on your toes. [Laughing out loud],” another joked.

“Lovely picture and love you on tiptoes to get the height. I’m having that problem with mine nowadays,” another wrote.

“I spy JOE on his tippy toes,” another chimed in.

Giudice and wife Teresa Giudice were convicted on fraud and tax evasion charges in 2014. Teresa served her sentence first, spending 11 months in prison in 2015. Giudice went to prison in March 2016, starting a 41-month sentence. A judge ordered him to be deported to Italy, and he was transferred to an ICE holding facility. After six months of waiting on appeal, he asked to go back to Italy while he awaits a ruling on his possible future in the U.S. Last week, Teresa and their daughters headed to Italy to finally spend time together as a family.

The Giudices have been married for 20 years, but their relationship has been strained by their legal issues. During the RHONJ reunion on Bravo, Giudice told Andy Cohen she was “not doing a long-distance relationship. I’m not doing it. I want somebody with me every day.”

During a Watch What Happens Live special, Teresa told Cohen she would wait until meeting Giudice in Italy to decide the future of their relationship.

“I’m waiting until I get there to see if I feel differently,” Teresa explained. “I just feel like when you live apart… He says the same thing, when he sees me, he may not want this either. We’ll know when we see each other.”

Giudice later told Cohen he still loves his wife, adding, “No matter what happens, I’ll always love her.”

“I do love him as a person. I’ll start crying. I do care about him, I love him,” Teresa added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.