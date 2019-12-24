‘RHONJ’ Alum Dina Manzo Reveals Facial ‘Tweaks’ After Fans Say She Looks ‘Different’

Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, Dina Manzo, isn’t hiding her latest procedure. After fans began to point out that something looked different with Manzo, who hasn’t appeared on the screen in quite some time after she showed up in a picture posted by fellow co-star, Theresa Giudice, Manzo took to her account where she revealed what she’s been up to.

In the photo, which included her, Guidice and Rosana Costa, the 47-year-old shared the details of her surgery, noting that, “When the thing on the center of your face changes you’re gonna look different [laughing out loud].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dina (@dina) on Dec 23, 2019 at 6:45am PST

“Two years ago I got my nose fixed. Since I was going under anesthesia anyway (which I totally despise) I had [Dr. Ghavami] make a few tweaks so I didn’t have to go the filler route,” she explained. “I hate fillers plus they’re so damn expensive… @drghavami likes to say “keep em guessing” so I’ll leave it at that. I had a really hard time adjusting to my new nose especially the first year. Although my Dr is amazing at what he does, it did change my overall look. I had a prominent Italian rounded nose and now I had this perfectly proportioned petite nose. It’s a big adjustment especially when you live with the same face for 45 yrs.”

From there, she said that most of the swelling has subsided. She added that her “tweaks” makes her look refreshed and younger. She then went into a spiel about her skincare routine after many remarked about how glowing look.

“I’m really proud of how I take care of myself,” she said. “I eat right, work out and work on my mind & spirit just as much if not more. That helps you stay youthful & glowy the MOST. And the hair? That’s not a style that’s a dirty bun released [laughing out loud].”

Her post garnered many positive remarks about her look, including one that pointed out her hair.

“I’m just obsessed with you hair.. you do look amazing,” the user wrote. “But my favorite part of your look is your hair!! Amazing glamorous look.”

Manzo appeared on RHONJ from 2009 to 2010 and later made appearances in 2012 and 2014. The series is currently in its 10th season after debuting back on May 12, 2009 on Bravo.

Outside the show, Giudice finds herself amid news of her split from her husband. She was also spotted with another castmate.