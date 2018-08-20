‘RHOD’ Star Stephanie Hollman Reveals She Attempted Suicide at 22

Stephanie Hollman has come a long way since the dark days of 22.

The Real Housewives of Dallas star opened about one of the toughest times in her life in a clip from Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Bravo reality show.

Hollman told her mother that she was first inspired to share her experience with LeeAnne Locken as a way to build a bridge with her co-star, who has been open about her four suicide attempts after an incredibly traumatic childhood.

“You know she’s had a hard childhood, right?” Hollman told her mom. “I felt like my way to build a bridge with her was to just be open with her.”

Hollman then went on to describe her attempt to end her life, which occurred following an emotionally fraught relationship in her early 20s.

“I was with a guy who didn’t make me feel like a worthy person,” Hollman told the camera. “I never felt pretty enough, I never felt good enough. I was always judged. We broke up and it was like, I lost my friends. And I just couldn’t handle it.”

“I remember going to the bathroom and finding a bottle of pills. And I remember taking them all, laying down in my bed,” she continued. “My mom was home, so I stumbled into her room and told her what I had done, and then she called the ambulance.”

Remembering the day she almost lost her life was clearly tough to Hollman, who teared up and asked production for a minute during her recollection.

“Sorry, I don’t talk about this,” she said. “I don’t tell people that stuff. People like pretty packages in life. It’s just the way life is.”

As tough as it may have been for Hollman to open up and be vulnerable about her struggles, it clearly bonded her together with Locken. Prior to the RHOD Season 3 premiere, Hollman told PopCulture.com exclusively that the two had made up and were giving friendship a chance.

“Looking back on the last two seasons, I think that both of us could agree that we’ve never really given each other a chance,” she said. “I wanted to go into this year with a more open heart and mind. When I did, I found that LeeAnne and I have much more in common than I originally thought. Just like any relationship, it is a building process. I really enjoyed the time that we have spent together and appreciate her willingness to open up to me.”

She continued, alluding to the conversation the two would have about their mental health experiences.

“I saw a much softer side to LeeAnne this year and because of that, I let my guard down,” she said. “We both left our baggage at the door and opened up to each other in a way that I never thought we would. I can only speak from my personal experience, but I saw a change this year. The change definitely opened the door for a relationship.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).