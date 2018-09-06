‘RHOD’: Kameron Westcott Explains Being Upset by Brandi Redmond’s Adoption

Kameron Westcott is making it clear — she wasn’t “bashing” Real Housewives of Dallas co-star Brandi Redmond for adopting a baby, just for keeping the secret from her.

Last week on the Bravo reality series, Westcott and Stephanie Hollman went head-to-head when the former brought up how upset she was when the latter lied to her momentarily about the purpose of Redmond’s surprise adoption party to keep the secret alive. Then, when Westcott misunderstood Hollman’s comment about “bashing” Redmond for the way she announced her adoption as an accusation of her attacking the baby himself, things really got lit in the Beaver Creek cabin.

During Wednesday’s episode, things had calmed down slightly as the ladies’ BAC decreased, but all the Housewives continued to be convinced they were in the right. Redmond was so hurt, she even decided to confront Westcott about her freakout on the girl’s trip, saying she felt “targeted” by Westcott’s insecurities about her place in the group.

“Last night, I felt like, in the moment, like you were making it about yourself and not me,” she said. “That’s why I was like, ‘Wow, I’m so confused.’”

Westcott conceded some points, responding, “It was really out of being left out and confused and so many questions I had… I’m sorry, I didn’t want you to cry. I’m just so happy for you and what you did.”

She also addressed Hollman over their misunderstanding, telling her, “I don’t have anything wrong with you personally, I was just so offended with what you said, because I wasn’t talking anything about her baby.”

Gritting her teeth and deciding to let the issue die, at least for now, Hollman told the camera, “Kameron is totally wrong, that’s not what I said. But I need to get off this hamster wheel, because she is making me dizzy.”

Before Hollman cracked once again at Westcott, Cary Deuber stepped in to remind the dog food businesswoman to let things go before people turn on her.

Even LeeAnne Locken stepped in to remind the women that it’s “intentions” that matter more than word choice necessarily.

“Is LeeAnne the voice of reason?” Deuber told the camera incredulously.

Prior to the season premiere, Hollman told PopCulture that she saw a real change in the hot-tempered Housewife while filming this year.

“I saw a much softer side to LeeAnne this year and because of that, I let my guard down,” she said. “We both left our baggage at the door and opened up to each other in a way that I never thought we would. I can only speak from my personal experience, but I saw a change this year. The change definitely opened the door for a relationship.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.