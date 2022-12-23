'Real Housewives of Orange County' Personality Divorcing Husband of 18 Years

The Real Housewives of Orange County newbie Jennifer Pedranti is getting a divorce. Radar Online reports that her husband of 18 years, William Pedranti, filed divorce paperwork in March 2022. He did not hire a lawyer and filled out the paperwork himself and listed their date of separation as Jan. 3, 2021. The former pair married in 2002, and the pair share three children: Dawson, 15, Greyson, 13, Everleigh, 11, and Dominic, 8. He cited the typical "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children. William didn't ask the judge to deny Jennifer spousal support, instead noting she should be paid, but that his property be listed as his own.

Jennifer filed her response to the divorce two months later in June 2022 and did not contest the divorce. She also wants legal and physical custody and demands spousal support from her estranged husband. Regarding any community property, she listed it as "unknown" at the time of her response and "to be determined." The couple own a 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 4,200 sq. ft. home worth $2.4 million.

Jennifer is the owner of a yoga company. William reportedly owns a biotech entrepreneur." She has yet to be announced as an official caste member, but she has been spotted filming with several stars of the show, including Taylor Armstrong and Vicki Gunvalson. Tamra Judge is returning after several seasons off the show, and her appearance on the second mashup on Ultimate Girls Trip.

She's not the first OC star this year to deal with a divorce. Shannon Storms Beador's ex-husband David Beador recently filed for divorce from his current wife Lesley Beador after only 23 months of marriage, only to withdraw his filing days later. Lesley and David share a 19-month-old daughter.