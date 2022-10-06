'Real Housewives of Orange County' Divorce Drama: What to Know

Lesley Beador's ex Eriks Pukke was granted a temporary restraining order against the actress' estranged husband, former The Real Housewives of Orange County star David Beador, before the couple announced their divorce, per Page Six. Pukke shares two young children with Lesley. The temporary protective order was granted on Aug. 22. with an initial expiration date of Sept. 14, but was extended at Pukke's request via his legal team. The order prohibits David from being able to "harass, intimidate, molest, attack, strike, stalk, threaten, assault (sexually or otherwise), hit, abuse, destroy personal property of" Pukke or even "disturb the peace of" him.

David was also banned from contacting Pukke "either directly, or indirectly in any way, including but not limited to, in person, by telephone, in writing, by public or private mail, by interoffice mail, by email, by text message, by fax, or by other electronic means." He was also required to stay at least 100 yards away from Pukke. It remains unclear why Pukke filed. What sparked the order isn't fully clear. The news comes just weeks after Lesley announced her and David were divorcing, which happened a week after she claimed David was withdrawing his divorce filing.

PEOPLE reports the couple split after a nearly two-year marriage. David initially filed legal documents to end his marriage with Lesley on Sept. 15. Lesley then said the filing was being rescinded. "I am filing for divorce," Lesley, 38, wrote in an Instagram post of a throwback photo of herself. "While this is not what I would have ever expected, it is what is best." They wed on Oct. 15, 2020, and have a 19-month-old daughter, Anna Love Beador. She also has two children, from a previous marriage. "I value myself and the happiness and well-being [sic] of my children," Lesley wrote in her post. "I am so grateful for a tremendous circle of friends and family who support me. Looking forward to a bright and happy future with my beautiful kiddos."

In her Instagram Story, she shared the following: "I have a lot to share and will one day. For now, I'm going to focus on spending all my free time with my amazing kiddos and laughing with friends." Reps for David did not respond for comment. He was previously married to reality star, Shannon Beador.

In his filing, David cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for their split, and requested joint physical and legal custody of their daughter. He also noted that a prenup was in place for the division of their assets. The couple split their time between Orange County and Park City, Utah.

Shannon was reportedly "blindsided" by David and Lesley's relationship, as she and David split only four months before they went public. Lesley also chronicled their romance on Instagram.