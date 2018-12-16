Tamra Judge Calls out ‘RHOC’ Co-Stars After Their Comments About Her Husband

Tamra Judge is slamming her Real Housewives of Orange County for claiming that her husband, Eddie Judge, is gay.

The rumors surfaced again after one of Tamra and Eddie’s close friends, Ricky Santana — who appeared on Tamra’s O.C. Wedding spinoff — made comments about Eddie’s sexuality.

“I saw him making out with a guy,” Santana said. “Making out with tongue.”

The scene played out at Vicki Gunvalson’s house, where former Housewives stars Gretchen Rossi and Lizzie Rovsek gathered alongside current Housewife Kelly Dodd.

After Monday night’s episode of RHOC aired, Tamra took to social media to slam Gunvalson, Rossi, Rovsek and Dodd.

“How orchestrated and wrong was that? The worst acting I’ve ever seen. They are nothing but homophobic bullies that think it’s okay to try and Out a straight man hoping to humiliate him,” she wrote.

“Well guess what it didn’t work! It’s Not the 1920’s and being gay is not something to be ashamed of or mocked. You should all be ashamed of yourself. We all know who was behind this …. bye,” she added.

Rossi responded in a post of her own in which she bashed Tamra’s claim that she was “homophobic.”

“I am not homophobic in any way! No one was trying to ‘out’ anyone,” she wrote.

“Besides it’s only ‘outing’ someone if he is actually gay….which she adamantly denies,” Rossi continued.