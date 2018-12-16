Tamra Judge Calls out ‘RHOC’ Co-Stars After Their Comments About Her Husband

Tamra Judge is slamming her Real Housewives of Orange County for claiming that her husband, Eddie Judge, is gay.
The rumors surfaced again after one of Tamra and Eddie’s close friends, Ricky Santana — who appeared on Tamra’s O.C. Wedding spinoff — made comments about Eddie’s sexuality.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“I saw him making out with a guy,” Santana said. “Making out with tongue.”
The scene played out at Vicki Gunvalson’s house, where former Housewives stars Gretchen Rossi and Lizzie Rovsek gathered alongside current Housewife Kelly Dodd.
After Monday night’s episode of RHOC aired, Tamra took to social media to slam Gunvalson, Rossi, Rovsek and Dodd.
“How orchestrated and wrong was that? The worst acting I’ve ever seen. They are nothing but homophobic bullies that think it’s okay to try and Out a straight man hoping to humiliate him,” she wrote.
“Well guess what it didn’t work! It’s Not the 1920’s and being gay is not something to be ashamed of or mocked. You should all be ashamed of yourself. We all know who was behind this …. bye,” she added.
Only on Tuesdays 🌈 😂How orchestrated and wrong was that? The worst acting I’ve ever seen. They are nothing but homophobic bullies that think it’s okay to try and Out a straight man hoping to humiliate him. Well guess what it didn’t work ! It’s Not the 1920’s and being gay is not something to be ashamed of or mocked. You should all be ashamed of yourself. We all know who was behind this …. bye 👋
Rossi responded in a post of her own in which she bashed Tamra’s claim that she was “homophobic.”
“I am not homophobic in any way! No one was trying to ‘out’ anyone,” she wrote.
“Besides it’s only ‘outing’ someone if he is actually gay….which she adamantly denies,” Rossi continued.
Talk about reaching, this post takes the cake even for Tamra. Some of my dearest & best friends are part of the LGBTQ community…I am not homophobic in any way! No one was trying to “out” anyone….Kelly was only pointing out that Vicki didn’t start the rumor and Lizzie pointed out that Tamra has known about this rumor going around town for years. By the reaction on all our faces no one could have anticipated what Ricky was going to say when asked if he knew if Eddie was gay (which I only asked him because I knew he had been best friends with Tamra for 13 plus years and if anyone he might know) Besides it’s only “outing” someone if he is actually gay….which she adamantly denies 😂🤣and just for the record Vicki Did not set anything up!!