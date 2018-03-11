‘RHOC’ Personality Shannon Beador Pulled in Over $400K Last Year

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador raked in over $400,000 in 2017, according to documents filed in her divorce battle with David Beador.

Beador’s latest court filing in the divorce included a profit and loss statement for last year, according to documents obtained by The Blast. The statement says she made $423,205.80 from NBCUniversal, EFT Media and her FatFitFun endorsement deal. Comcast’s NBCUniversal is the parent company of Bravo, which airs RHOC.

The 53-year-old Beador told the court she has $70,355 in cash and bank accounts, and had $73,011 in business expenses. That left her with $350,194.80 at the end of the year.

She said many of the documents outlining her monthly expenses are in David’s possession. However, she says she spends $12,000 on rent, $1,000 a month on laundry and cleaning, $5,000 on private school tuition for their children, $2,250 a month on clothing. She also spends $6,500 on entertainment, $1,625 on dining, $1,900 on child care and $2,500 on personal care and her children’s sports activities. Add all that up, and she spends $38,185 on monthly expenses.

A December filing showed Beador spent much more each month in 2016. That year, she was spending $55,355 per month on average, despite an average monthly income of $22,000.

Beador filed for divorce in December, after 17 years of marriage. They have three daughters, Sophie, 15; and tins Stella and Adeline, 12. Beador wants primary physical custody of the children.

The couple announced their separation in October 2017.

“It’s heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it’s the only way,” Beador told PEOPLE at the time. “I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn’t happening in our relationship.”

“It’s been really, really hard but I’m a mom and I’m a role model for my kids and it got to the point where I wasn’t teaching my daughters positive lessons,” Beador said in November. “They deserve a happy and joyful home and that’s where we are now. … It is my job now to show the girls — I’m scared, I’m 53 years old, it’s the first time I’ve been out on my own, but I can do it.”

During November’s RHOC reunion, Beador said David requested the divorce. Last month, he was pictured on a date with his new girlfriend, 34-year-old Lesley Cook.

On March 2, Beador announced a new partnership with QVC. She will host a cooking show starting on April 18.